CMS issues preliminary guidance on provider tax provisions under OBBBA 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Nov. 14 released preliminary guidance to states on implementing provider tax provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. CMS clarified the meaning of “enacted” and “imposed” for purposes of section 71115, which establishes new indirect hold harmless thresholds effective Oct. 1, 2026. A tax is considered enacted when the legislative process authorizing the tax is fully completed and any required waiver is approved by CMS as of July 4, 2025. A tax is imposed when the state or locality was actively collecting revenue under that tax structure on the same date. These definitions establish that only taxes in effect as of July 4, 2025, are included in the new indirect hold harmless threshold, effectively prohibiting new or increased provider taxes beyond those limits.



CMS also addressed transition periods under section 71117, which specified circumstances in which a provider tax is not considered generally redistributive and therefore noncompliant. States with noncompliant managed care organization taxes approved before July 4, 2025, have until the end of their fiscal year ending in 2026 to comply, while other affected provider taxes have until the end of the fiscal year ending in 2028, but no later than Oct. 1, 2028. CMS emphasized that these transition periods are intended to allow states to prioritize compliance while maintaining Medicaid fiscal integrity and will be finalized through notice-and-comment rulemaking.

