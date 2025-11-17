A New Era in Antitrust

The era of big M&A antitrust enforcement is over. Or is it?

Amid a resurgent M&A environment for large transactions, those valued at $10 billion and greater, much ink has been spilled about a perceived shift in the regulatory landscape away from the Biden Administration’s approach to M&A review. In recent months, we have seen shorter timelines to closing, a return of remedies to the government’s approval toolkit and a more permissive environment overall. In addition, Congress trusts this FTC.

But a more relaxed regulatory environment has not been universal. Heading into 2025, most dealmakers and corporate leaders did not anticipate that agency review of deals would be hung up by social or workplace culture issues, the federal government would reassert an active industrial policy through tariffs and by undertaking a concerted effort to become a large investor in U.S. public companies through golden shares and other mechanisms.

To sort through these topics, we provided the below recommendations as fellow panelists at the 45th Annual Ray Garrett Jr. Corporate & Securities Law Institute. These are high-level guidelines and insights to assist companies navigating the current M&A landscape, including Congress’ scrutiny of this area.