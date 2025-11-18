The Canadian Football League Taps The Look Company to Handle All Large-Scale Visuals for the 112th Grey Cup

The Visual Branding Company Dressed the Stadium and Visual Experience for the Grey Cup Festival and Fan Activation

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Look Company, creators of large-scale visual branding for retail, sport and event environments, was selected by the Canadian Football League (CFL) to dress the stadium, surrounding in-bowl areas and the festival for the 112th Grey Cup championship in Winnipeg. The company also produced exclusive designs for pop-up experiences at the University of Winnipeg and the RBC Convention Centre, indoors and out. This included creatively branded stairways, walkways, windows, overpasses, retail environments and premium outdoor interactive fan experiences. This is the company’s second year handling the branding for both the Grey Cup stadium and festival—a project that is usually divided among multiple providers.

The Grey Cup Championship Game, which attracts approximately four million viewers as Canada’s largest annual television and sports event, was hosted at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg. The 32,343-person venue was dressed by The Look Company—including tens of thousands of square feet of printed fabric and vinyl. The Look Company also produced custom silicone edge graphics (SEG) for the 264,000 square foot RBC Convention Centre, where the Grey Cup Festival was held.

“As a company founded in Canada, we innately understand the energy and dedication of the millions of fans watching the Grey Cup and the players on the field,” said Jacob Burke, Global CEO of The Look Company. “It’s our goal to reflect that energy in the experiences we create for viewers in the stadium and at home. Our ongoing work with the Canadian Football League is the perfect intersection of our world-class expertise and genuine passion for this particular sports event.”

This is The Look Company’s sixth year as an official Grey Cup branding partner. In 2023, the company fully dressed the 110th championship, which was held at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario. This included multiple venues and City dressing throughout the entire downtown core.

Following its acquisition in September of OAI + Rainier, which included two new production facilities in Tampa, FL and Seattle, WA, The Look Company is continuing to expand its North American capabilities. These new facilities will support their upcoming work with major sporting events, like the FIFA World Cup.

About The Look Company

The Look Company is a large-scale visual branding company, producing award-winning printed graphics and display systems for retail, sport and event environments. With production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, The Look Company services clients including FIFA, NHL, MLB, Walmart, Formula 1, Jaguar, Land Rover, Canada Games, Mattress Firm, Burlington and others. The company has more than 20 years of experience creating engaging brand experiences through end-to-end design, hardware manufacturing, printing, kitting, project management and installation. The Look Company is a G7 Master Certified Facility and has achieved multiple international awards in the textile print industry, including the Innovation Awards at FESPA Europe.

