San Diego Man Sentenced to 18 Years for Supplying Fentanyl that Resulted in Deaths of Two in North Park

SAN DIEGO – Scott Anthony Sargent of San Diego was sentenced in federal court to 18 years in prison for supplying the fentanyl that caused the fatal overdoses of a 40-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man in North Park in 2022.

At the sentencing hearing on Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office advocated for the maximum 20-year sentence, arguing that Sargent’s continued sale of fentanyl after the overdoses reflected his callous disregard for others and his willingness to prioritize profits over life.

“This sentence reflects one of our Office’s priorities of federally prosecuting and securing significant sentences for drug dealers who provide deadly drugs to their victims.,” said U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon. “Nothing can undo the loss these families have suffered, but their loved ones’ memories drive our unwavering resolve to confront the fentanyl crisis.”

“Fentanyl dealers are driving a nationwide wave of death, and this case is a tragic reminder of that danger,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge James Nunnallee. “Eighteen years in prison reflects the severity of his actions and our unwavering commitment to stopping those who profit from this deadly drug.”

San Diego Police officers, along with investigators from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Overdose Response Team, responded to a 911 call at a home in North Park in the very early hours of November 10, 2022. When law enforcement officials arrived, they found four individuals unresponsive in the home. Two of the individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, while Sargent and another individual were treated with Narcan and transported for medical attention and recovered.

According to his plea agreement, Sargent admitted that he distributed the fatal mix of fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl (a common fentanyl analogue) to the two victims, causing their deaths. Investigators linked Sargent to the overdoses through the fentanyl/para-fluorofentanyl mixture found at the overdose location and in a subsequent law enforcement search of Sargent’s storage locker.

Sargent’s backpack was found at the site containing 318 grams of methamphetamine, 26.2 grams of fentanyl/para-fluorofentanyl, and 13 bags of a tan powdery substance weighing 437.9 grams of fentanyl/para-fluorofentanyl. Sargent’s duffel bag, also recovered from the bedroom, contained 30.4 grams of methamphetamine and 11.3 grams of fentanyl/para-fluorofentanyl.

Sargent’s storage locker was searched following his arrest. Inside, officers found two 40 mm semi-automatic handguns, 3.2 kilograms of methamphetamine, 5.44 grams of cocaine, and 113.4 grams of fentanyl/para-fluorofentanyl.

Special Agents and Task Force Officers with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Overdose Response Team led the investigation. This case is the result of ongoing efforts by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the San Diego Police Department, the La Mesa Police Department, National Guard Counterdrug Task Force and the California Department of Health Care Services to investigate and prosecute the distribution of dangerous illegal drugs—fentanyl in particular—that result in overdose deaths. The Drug Enforcement Administration created the Overdose Response Team as a response to the increase in overdose deaths in San Diego County.

This case was prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon and Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith Ellison.

