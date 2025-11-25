Forza Launches ForzaBOND™ R160 5-Minute Epoxy—Expanding Its High-Performance Adhesive Solutions for Construction Pros

Purpose-Built Performance. Guaranteed Strength. ForzaBOND Tack Strip 5-Min Epoxy. Designed for carpet installation pros

New ForzaBOND R160 5-Min Epoxy from Forza delivers faster installation, superior bonding, and USA reliability—helping professionals save time and reduce rework.

Every product we create starts with the installer. ForzaBOND R160 eliminates wasted time and rework. It’s fast, clean, & field-tough—exactly what construction & flooring pros have been asking for.”” — Rob Glenn, Forza Owner & Head of Sales

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forza Inc., a leader in purpose-built industrial adhesives and sealants, today announced the launch of the ForzaBOND™ R160 Tack Strip 5-Minute Epoxy , a next-generation bonding solution designed for construction flooring and manufacturing applications.Engineered for speed, strength, and versatility, ForzaBOND™ R160 Tack Strip 5-Minute Epoxy allows professionals to install carpet tack strips, stair treads, and vinyl transitions in a fraction of the usual time—without sacrificing performance or reliability.Designed, filled, and packaged in Forza’s U.S.-based, vertically integrated R&D and production center, the new epoxy highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation, American manufacturing, and customer-driven product development.“Our customers needed an adhesive that performs under pressure—fast-setting, clean to apply, and strong enough to last,” said Rick Glenn, Owner and President of Forza Inc. “Our ForzaBOND R160 was developed with professional installers in the field, and it’s already proving to save hours on the job. This is what Forza’s all about: smarter chemistry, built for real-world performance.”• Rapid Cure: Sets in five minutes, power-stretch ready in 30 minutes, full cure in two hours.• No Mixing or Mess: Single-cartridge design fits any standard caulk gun; static nozzle blends as you go.• Unmatched Strength: Bonds to concrete, wood, metal, and ceramic—holding tight even in harsh, high-moisture environments.• Long-Term Reliability: Resists chemicals, water, and temperature extremes for extended in-use life.• Versatile Performance: Ideal for tack strips, stair treads, shims, transitions, and quick-set repairs.“Every product we create starts with the installer,” added Rob Glenn, Owner and Head of Sales at Forza. “R160 eliminates wasted time and rework. It’s fast, clean, and field-tough—exactly what construction and flooring pros have been asking for.”INNOVATIVE US PRODUCT DESIGNForza sealants and adhesives are designed, developed, filled, and packaged in Council Bluffs, Iowa. This domestic advantage enables industry-leading innovation, reliable product supply, quick delivery, and uncompromising performance—hallmarks of Forza’s long-standing U.S. R&D and manufacturing leadership.AVAILABILITY AND RESOURCESThe ForzaBOND™ R160 Tack Strip 5-Minute Epoxy is now available nationwide through Forza’s distributor network and direct partnerships.To learn more or download the product information sheet, visit www.ForzaBuilt.com ABOUT FORZA, INC.Founded in 1979, Forza Inc. is a U.S.-based, family-owned manufacturer of industrial adhesives, sealants, and tapes. With integrated research, development, and manufacturing, Forza delivers Purpose-Built Performance and Guaranteed Strength to industries including construction, transportation, marine, composites, and industrial manufacturing.Forza Adhesive and Sealants are designed, assembled, and packaged in the United States, utilizing domestic and limited foreign-sourced components.Learn more at www.ForzaBuilt.com

Meet Forza and the Forza Team

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.