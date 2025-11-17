Aere Beauty Launches Oxygen-Enriched Daily Mask to Elevate Hydration and Glow Across the U.S.

K-Beauty–inspired brand merges patented oxygen water technology and premium ingredients for next-level skin hydration.

Hydration is the foundation of beauty. With The Daily Mask, we’ve created a daily ritual that feels indulgent and delivers visible results.” — Hani Banoub, Founder, Aere Beauty

NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skincare meets science with the U.S. debut of The Daily Mask by Aere Beauty, LLC, a brand dedicated to redefining hydration through technology and Korean innovation. This launch introduces an oxygen-enriched formulation designed to deliver deep, lasting moisture for dry and normal skin, helping users achieve a naturally luminous, healthy glow.

A New Era of Hydration: The Science Behind The Daily Mask

At the core of The Daily Mask lies Aere Beauty’s patented oxygen-enriched water technology, a breakthrough innovation that infuses molecular oxygen into purified water. This process enhances the activity and absorption of hydrating agents, enabling nutrients to penetrate more effectively and retain moisture longer.

“The power of hydration lies in how well ingredients interact with the skin,” explains Hani Banoub, Founder of Aere Beauty. “By enriching water with oxygen at a molecular level, we enhance the performance of our active ingredients, giving users immediate freshness and lasting results.”

Aere Beauty’s scientific approach addresses one of skincare’s most persistent challenges, trans-epidermal water loss (TEWL), the gradual evaporation of skin moisture. By leveraging its oxygen technology, the brand helps strengthen the skin barrier, locking in hydration and minimizing dryness.

K-Beauty Innovation Meets U.S. Excellence

Aere Beauty’s identity is built on the synergy between K-Beauty craftsmanship and advanced hydration science. The Daily Mask was co-developed through a joint venture with a top-tier Korean skincare manufacturer renowned for its research, innovation, and quality control.

K-Beauty products have long been recognized for their focus on preventive care, lightweight textures, and a skin-first philosophy. By merging this expertise with Aere Beauty’s technology, The Daily Mask offers the best of both worlds: innovative formulation, luxurious feel, and visible effectiveness.

“Working closely with our Korean partner allowed us to combine centuries of skincare wisdom with cutting-edge research,” Banoub adds. “The result is a formula that feels indulgent yet grounded in science.”

High-Performance Ingredients and Skin Benefits

The Daily Mask features a blend of premium, dermatologist-tested ingredients meticulously chosen to soothe, hydrate, and revitalize. Key elements include:

-Oxygen-Enriched Water Complex: Acts as the delivery medium that supports oxygen exchange and optimizes the efficacy of moisturizing agents.

-Hyaluronic Acid: Draws and retains water, improving skin elasticity and smoothness.

-Panthenol (Pro-Vitamin B5): Provides deep hydration while calming sensitivity and redness.

-Niacinamide (Vitamin B3): Brightens tone and refines texture, supporting a healthy glow.

-Botanical Extracts (Green Tea, Centella Asiatica, Chamomile): Natural antioxidants that protect against free radicals and soothe irritation.

Together, these components deliver multi-dimensional hydration, surface, mid-layer, and deep dermal moisture retention, leaving skin supple, soft, and dewy.

Clinical testing conducted on a pilot batch showed participants reporting improved skin hydration by up to 48% within 30 minutes and visible radiance improvement after one week of daily use.

An Experience of Luxury and Ease

Designed for daily use, the mask fits seamlessly into both morning and evening skincare routines. The hydrocellulose sheet hugs facial contours comfortably, ensuring even absorption without dripping. The essence absorbs quickly, leaving no residue, just a smooth, hydrated finish ideal for makeup or bedtime.

Individual masks will soon be available with Vitamin C variants. Each mask is well-moistened, ensuring that every use delivers the same potency as the first. The clean, minimalist packaging aligns with Aere Beauty’s aesthetic, modern, sustainable, and elegant.

Safety and Quality Standards

The Daily Mask is formulated in an FDA-registered and GMP-certified facility, adhering to strict U.S. and Korean cosmetic standards. Aere Beauty avoids parabens, sulfates, synthetic dyes, and mineral oils, ensuring a formulation suitable for sensitive skin.

All products undergo stability, microbiological, and dermatological testing before release. The brand’s transparency policy provides full ingredient disclosure on both the packaging and website.

Consumer Response and Market Positioning

Early testers and influencers describe The Daily Mask as “the next big thing in hydration.” Beta campaigns on social media generated over 150,000 organic impressions during pre-launch, with testimonials highlighting the mask’s refreshing texture and visible glow effect.

Aere Beauty positions The Daily Mask within the premium-accessible skincare category, targeting professionals, skincare enthusiasts, and wellness-oriented consumers seeking luxurious yet affordable solutions.

Brand Vision: Technology for Everyday Radiance

Founded by Dr. Rey Linares, Clinical Pharmacist Dr. Dalia Banoub, and key partners, Aere Beauty emerged from a desire to merge biotechnology with the artistry of skincare. The brand’s philosophy, “Science that Breathes Life into Skin,” reflects its dedication to research-driven innovation and sustainability.

“Modern consumers want results they can trust,” Banoub emphasizes. “Our focus is on delivering science-backed formulas that are transparent, effective, and elegant.”

Commitment to Sustainability

Aere Beauty integrates sustainability at every stage of production:

-Eco-friendly packaging: Recyclable boxes and minimal plastic.

-Ethical sourcing: Ingredients from certified sustainable suppliers.

-Cruelty-free standards: No animal testing at any stage of formulation.

-Reduced carbon footprint: Optimized logistics through local U.S. fulfillment centers.

By embracing these initiatives, Aere Beauty ensures that environmental responsibility complements beauty innovation.

Distribution and Availability

The Daily Mask is now available across the United States through Aere Beauty’s e-commerce store at www.aerebeauty.com. Customers can purchase individual packs or subscription bundles for regular use. Shipping is available nationwide, with free delivery on qualifying orders.

International distribution is expected to roll out in 2026, beginning with Canada and select European markets.

Media and Partnership Opportunities

Aere Beauty welcomes collaborations with beauty editors, skincare reviewers, and retail partners interested in exploring oxygen-based hydration technology. Media kits, product samples, and interview opportunities with Founder Hani Banoub are available upon request.

About Aere Beauty

Aere Beauty, LLC is a U.S.-based skincare brand blending K-Beauty innovation with hydration technology to help skin look naturally healthy and radiant. Through a joint venture with a top-tier Korean manufacturer, Aere Beauty develops products using oxygen-enriched water systems, advanced formulations, and premium ingredients. Every creation reflects the company’s dedication to transparency, sustainability, and the science of hydration.

Learn more at www.aerebeauty.com.

