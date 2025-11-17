Alsana Expands Virtual Eating Disorder Treatment for Adolescents

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alsana now offers Virtual Partial Hospitalization (vPHP) and Intensive Outpatient Programs (vIOP) for adolescents ages 12–17. These programs are available to families across the U.S. and are designed to make eating disorder treatment more accessible without requiring a move away from home.The virtual eating disorder treatment programs include evidence-based treatment for anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder, ARFID, OSFED, and co-occurring conditions. Treatment incorporates individual therapy, nutrition counseling, psychiatric care, and group sessions. Families who would typically seek help from a Birmingham eating disorder treatment center now have flexible access to the same level of clinical support at home.Program Details:Virtual PHP: 5 days/week, 7 hours/day, with two individual therapy sessions, nutrition counseling, psychiatric care, four group sessions daily, family therapy, & meal support.Virtual IOP: Up to 5 days/week, 3 hours/day, with individual therapy, nutrition counseling, group therapy, family sessions, & meal support.“Families often need a treatment option that doesn’t interrupt school, sports, or daily life,” said Jordan Watson, Alsana CEO. “Our adolescent programs give teens access to the same expert care we provide in-person, while keeping the adolescent engaged in their day-to-day life.”Compassionate, Family-Based ApproachAlsana integrates a Family-Based Treatment (FBT)-informed philosophy, which addresses nutrition, medical care, movement, and relationships. This whole-person approach also informs the care delivered at Alsana’s eating disorder treatment in Birmingham , where families benefit from the same integrated framework. Parents and caregivers are equipped with tools to provide meal support, build resilience, and reduce relapse risk.Commitment to QualityAll Alsana virtual programs meet Joint Commission standards. Care is delivered by licensed clinicians through a secure, HIPAA-compliant platform. The clinical team coordinates with outpatient providers to maintain consistency across treatment plans.Access and InsuranceAlsana accepts many major insurance providers and offers a free screening assessment for families exploring care options.For more information or to schedule an assessment, contact (866) 375-2197 or visit alsana.com.

