The Sober Witch Life Podcast Now Streaming on All Major Platforms

A groundbreaking show for witches in recovery expands its reach and brings sober witchcraft into the mainstream of spiritual healing.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sober Witch Life: Sunshine’s Guide to a Magical Recovery is now officially available on all major podcast platforms, expanding its reach to witches in recovery who are seeking a path that integrates sober witchcraft, emotional healing, and spiritual sovereignty. Hosted by Sunshine, widely known as the pink-haired sober witch, the show explores what recovery looks like for people whose spirituality, intuition, and magick are central to their identity.

Originally launched one year ago, the podcast has gained steady momentum as listeners discover its blend of honest recovery storytelling and esoteric wisdom. Sunshine offers grounded guidance on healing from addiction, trauma, codependency, disordered eating, and dysregulated nervous systems while honoring the lived experience of being a witch. Episodes examine how tools like ritual, energy work, ancestral connection, tarot, and intuition support sobriety and long-term transformation. The show also speaks directly to the challenges witches in recovery face when traditional recovery programs do not fully reflect their worldview.

The Sober Witch Life is now streaming on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube, and every major listening platform. All episodes are also available at SoberWitch.life, where listeners can easily explore the archive. Video versions are streamed live and housed on YouTube for those who prefer a face-to-face connection with the teachings.

Sunshine currently hosts solo episodes and occasional guest episodes and plans to expand guest features next year significantly. These conversations will elevate more voices within the sober witch and sober witchcraft communities, offering listeners a broader spectrum of lived experiences and spiritual approaches to recovery.

“The most powerful moments are when someone reaches out and tells me the podcast found them at exactly the right time,” Sunshine said. “I created the show I needed during my own recovery. Now it is a sanctuary for witches in recovery who want healing that honors both their sobriety and their magick.”

For listeners and media, all episodes and contact information can be found at SoberWitch.life.

