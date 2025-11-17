TidyTask Evergreen Now Open: Local Cleaner Becomes Franchisee, Bringing Convenient Cleaning Services to Evergreen

TidyTask Evergreen franchise partner Cassandra Loman. TidyTask Founder Carl Dupper and Cassandra Loman, franchise owner of TidyTask Evergreen. Cassandra Loman signed the franchise agreement with TidyTask after seeing firsthand the vision of the company as she worked as a cleaner. Cassandra and Jason Loman, the newest franchisees to join the TidyTask franchise family.

The tech-driven residential and commercial cleaning company will be operating throughout Evergreen, Colorado, serving the community and surrounding areas.

We expect to see 50% revenue growth across locations by next year and are looking forward to TidyTask Evergreen becoming our most recent success story.” — Carl Dupper, Founder of TidyTask

EVERGREEN, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the official opening of TidyTask Evergreen, the newest franchise location of TidyTask, a simple-to-use platform that streamlines the management of household and commercial cleaning services.Owned and operated by franchisees Cassandra and Jason Loman, TidyTask Evergreen is a testament to the opportunities within the TidyTask franchise. Cassandra began her journey with TidyTask as a hired cleaner at the Denver location and has now become a franchise partner.“After learning the ropes first hand, she saw the vision for TidyTask Evergreen and has committed to bring trustworthy and convenient house cleaning to Evergreen, Colorado,” stated Carl Dupper, Founder of TidyTask.The highly-anticipated launch marks another major milestone for the brand, bringing TidyTask’s total locations to four and expanding access to its technology-driven solutions for busy residents and businesses in the Evergreen area.TidyTask is built upon three key pillars, says Dupper — trust, convenience, and communication — all of which form the foundation through which its customer base has grown.“This month TidyTask served its 1000th customer, and we look forward to building on that momentum in 2026 by continuing to be the most convenient, communicative, and trustworthy house cleaning company to work with,” said Dupper.Local residents and business owners have already expressed strong interest, with presale activity building an early customer list eager to begin service. Those looking to reserve a slot and to begin their recurring cleaning services are encouraged to contact the local concierge at (720) 599-5993, as spots are booking fast.“We expect to see 50% revenue growth across locations by next year and are looking forward to TidyTask Evergreen becoming our most recent success story,” Dupper said.Looking ahead, TidyTask continues to grow through strategic franchise efforts, pushing into the Denver Metro area and beyond.“Our sights are set on likely expansions into Colorado Springs and Northern Colorado in 2026. It is also likely that we continue to add locations out of state in 2026 as well, with a primary focus on Arizona, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Nebraska, Kansas, and Texas,” Dupper added.The Evergreen launch highlights TidyTask’s commitment to making household and commercial task outsourcing more accessible and efficient, leveraging proprietary software to simplify scheduling and service management for its customers. The company continues to accept franchise applications, pointing interested applicants to its franchise website to apply — www.tidytask.com/franchise Residents and business owners of Evergreen can access TidyTask’s services through the easy-to-use TidyTask app or the TidyTask website. To get connected with TidyTask and find a location near you, visit www.tidytask.com ABOUT TidyTaskTidyTask is a unique simple-to-use platform for commercial and residential clientele to easily outsource house cleaning. The brand utilizes proprietary software that makes scheduling simple and easy to manage. To learn more about TidyTask, visit www.tidytask.com or find out more about owning a TidyTask at www.tidytask.com/franchise

