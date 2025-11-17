Physical Security Market Size to Reach USD 192.9 Billion by 2030, Says Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Physical security is a component of a wider security strategy. Security experts agree that the three most important components of a physical security plan are access control, surveillance, and security testing, which work together to make any space more secure. Access control may start at the outer edge of a security perimeter, which one should establish early in the process. Users can use fencing and video surveillance to monitor access to the facility and secure the outdoor area, especially if they have on-site parking or other outside resources.Furthermore, growth in the number in terror attacks and growing awareness boost the growth of the global physical security market . In addition, growth in technological advancements also positively impacts the growth of the market. However, privacy concerns and lack of physical and logical security integration hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for physical security in smart cities is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.The physical security information management segment is expected to experience fastest growth in the coming years, as it collects and correlates events from existing disparate security devices and information systems (video, access control, sensors, analytics, networks, building systems, etc.) to empower personnel to identify and proactively resolve situationsThe physical security market size was valued at $104.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $192.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2231 Segment Overview:Depending on industry vertical, IT and telecom segment holds the largest physical security market share as telecommunications industry is facing one of the biggest challenges for managing their networks of base stations. Thus, to properly handle their network issues and to increase the security of telecom operator companies are adopting physical security solutions which is enhancing the growth of the market. However, BFSI segment is expected to witness growth at the highest rate during the forecast period, with the implementation of highly advanced technologies into financial infrastructure, physical security has become an integral part of the BFSI industry. The key drivers of the physical security market in BFSI includes regulatory safety standards’ compliance, risk of data loss, and increase in the adoption of cloud security solutions at data centers, ATMs, corporate buildings, and cash depots.However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the prominent government and police initiatives to enhance physical security software owing to the increase in crime rate. Factors such as increase in insider threats and physical attacks pose great risks on critical infrastructure zones, particularly in developing countries, such as China and India.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2231 Region-wise, the physical security market was dominated by North America in 2020 and is the home to major players offering advanced solutions in the physical security market. In addition, increase in security measures across various industry verticals, such as commercial, transportation, government, and others owing to high terrorism incidences in the region, are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.Key Market Players:The key players that operate in the physical security market analysis are ADT Inc., BAE Systems, Cisco system Inc., Genetec Inc., HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC., Johnson Controls, PELCO corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, STANLEY CONVERGENT SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC., and Senstar Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the physical security industry.Buy this Complete Report (285 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

