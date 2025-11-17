From Miami to Manhattan: Genesis Exotic Transport Makes Luxury Vehicle Shipping Stress-Free

Edwin Scott Verdung - Owner/Operator Genesis Exotic Transport Ferrari Being Loaded For Enclosed Auto Transport 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 Corvette Being Loaded for Transport

From rare Ferraris to Lamborghinis, Edwin Scott Verdung's team delivers white-glove, insured, and nationwide service for high-value vehicles.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moving a luxury car isn’t like delivering groceries. For Miami-based collector Jason R., transporting his one-of-a-kind Ferrari to his winter home in New York felt daunting. “I was nervous about scratches, delays, or worse,” he recalls. That’s when he called Genesis Exotic Transport, led by founder Edwin Scott Verdung, a company specializing in high-value, white-glove auto transport.“Every car we handle has a story,” says Verdung. “Our job is to make sure that story continues safely from pickup to delivery. We treat every vehicle as if it were our own.”Genesis isn’t just a shipping service. It’s a carefully orchestrated journey, designed for exotic and luxury vehicles. From Ferraris and Lamborghinis to rare classic cars, the company provides door-to-door, fully insured transport, complete with enclosed carriers, condition reports, and real-time tracking.A Journey Defined by Care and PrecisionUnlike standard auto transport, exotic vehicle shipping requires meticulous attention to detail. Every mile counts. Genesis assigns experienced drivers trained in handling high-performance and high-value cars, ensuring that vehicles arrive in pristine condition.Clients often describe the process as stress-free and reassuring. “I could focus on my move and not worry about my Ferrari,” says Jason. “I got updates along the way and felt completely confident that my car was safe.”“Luxury vehicles aren’t just possessions - they’re investments, passions, and often family heirlooms,” explains Verdung. “We understand the stakes, which is why every step is designed around safety, reliability, and transparency.”Service Designed Around Real-World NeedsGenesis offers enclosed auto transport to protect vehicles from road hazards and weather, as well as open auto transport options for standard or secondary vehicles. Services extend nationwide, covering all 50 states with door-to-door delivery.Condition reports are standard, providing detailed pre- and post-shipping documentation for every car. And for those seeking ultimate peace of mind, full insurance coverage ensures that high-value vehicles are protected throughout the journey.Stories From the RoadThe company’s work spans diverse clients:Dealers shipping exotic inventory to new showroomsCollectors moving rare cars purchased at auctionsSeasonal residents relocating vehicles between homesEach story highlights the white-glove approach, meticulous planning, and dedication that set Genesis apart.“We’ve had clients whose vehicles are worth hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Verdung says. “They need more than transport - they need trust. That’s what we deliver.”Why Genesis Stands OutWhat differentiates Genesis from other auto transport services isn’t just logistics, it’s the human touch. From personalized scheduling to real-time communication and transparent reporting, the company ensures clients feel in control and informed throughout the process.About Genesis Exotic TransportHeadquartered in Florida and Montana, Genesis Exotic Transport provides nationwide exotic car shipping, luxury vehicle transport, and high-value auto relocation services. Led by Edwin Scott Verdung, the company is known for professional, insured, and reliable white-glove service that combines expertise, transparency, and trust.

