Gigia Travel Cat’s Guide to Italy: The World’s First Cat-Curated Travel Platform Launches

Gigia Travel Cat looking at the camera in Tuscany with green pastures behind her. Gigia the Cat standing on the wall of the fortress in the Italian Region of Emilia Romagna Gigia the cat resting inside a backpack specially made for pets on the beach, looking relaxed with eyes half closed.

Pet Travel Goes Chic — A Cat Redefines Cat-Conscious Hospitality

Other platforms are Hollywood,” Jasmine explains. “We’re the hidden cameras — capturing life through the discerning gaze of a cat who can’t even look at a prawn straight.” — Jasmine L. Quan

LONDON, ITALY, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While the travel world continues to fawn over jet-setting dogs, a four-year-old Italian tabby with mismatched emerald eyes – a condition Italians affectionately call strappica di Venere – has quietly become Italy’s most discerning travel critic. From Umbria’s humble porchetta stands to the starched tablecloths of Michelin-starred dining rooms, from Venetian ferry rides to secret Tuscan hot springs, Gigia has spent the last four years on her own feline grand tour — visiting over half of Italy’s regions. GigiaTravelCat.com is for cat travellers and anyone who loves spots where a cat is treated like VIP.The launch of GigiaTravelCat.com, a new travel platform built on her viral Google Maps video reviews (9 million views) offers a fresh lens on Italy: farm-to-table restaurants in the hills of Abruzzo, Molise fattorie serving the country's best lamb chops, and hole-in-the-wall trattorie known only to locals. The platform's seamless integration with Google Maps allows users to explore Gigia's paw-approved spots on an interactive map, view her original reviews, and get directions directly to the most cat-friendly venues in Italy.But her knowing eye sees past the obvious. From the porcini mushrooms of the Dolomites to the beaches of Abruzzo, Gigia Travel Cat guarantees an unrivalled variety of authentic experiences. This is no influencer highlight reel — it's a love letter to real Italy, paws and all.GigiaTravelCat.com, a blend of authenticity and curiosity, is the world’s first feline-curated travel platform, born from the vision of Jasmine L. Quan, author of "Gigia and Me! An Extraordinary Journey" and developed by TIQ Digital. The idea struck Jasmine — best known for spearheading the South China Tiger rewilding project in South Africa — when she noticed the unexpected popularity of Gigia’s unfiltered Google Maps review videos.“Other platforms are Hollywood,” Jasmine explains. “We’re the hidden cameras — capturing life through the discerning gaze of a cat who can’t even look at a prawn straight.”The site already features hundreds of venues reviewed on Gigia's terms and don’t expect star ratings or influencer deals. In Gigia’s world, excellence is measured in spontaneous chin scratches and seat quality. Those who fail? They simply vanish from her curated map.Meet the furry polymath behind the movement: Gigia, a highly trained feline who defies conventional cat stereotypes, divides her time between perfecting over a dozen circus tricks and defending her claim to the comfiest seat in any room. Her reputation for honesty, sass, and impeccable taste has made her a whiskered icon of pet travel.“Jasmine wove her passion for cats and the soul of Italy into this project, and we were honored to help bring it to life,” says Amit Sharma, MD of TIQ Digital. “The platform is a testament to what playful storytelling and digital technology can achieve together.”Its launch coincides with the book Zampe in viaggio: Gigia alla scoperta dell’Italia cat-friendly — La guida a misura di gatto (English version in development), a blend of humorous memoir and practical travel guide.The website will be launched together with the book at Libreria La Bassanese on December 12th at 6:00 PM, and at the Coin Department Store in Treviso on December 13th at 5:30 PM.Travel Italy the Gigia way — your purr-fect tips await on GigiaTravelCat.com.Follow Gigia's footsteps:GigiaTravelCat.comGoogle Maps: @Gigia TravelCatInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/gigiatravelcat/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gigiaandme.book/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gigiatravelcat/ TikTok: @GigiaTravelCatYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GigiaTravelcat ________________________________________Press ContactGigia@gigiatravelcat.com________________________________________About GigiaGigia is an emerald-eyed tabby, born on a farm and now living in Treviso, Veneto Region, Northern Italy. Acrobat extraordinaire and a seasoned feline traveler, she proves that one extraordinary cat life easily outshines nine ordinary ones. Her gaze — part emerald judgement, part golden skepticism — has become Italy’s newest benchmark for quality.About " Gigia and Me! — An Extraordinary Journey This memoir tells the story of Gigia’s extraordinary bond with her human, Jasmine L. Quan. Available worldwide on Amazon, the book has been launched by Gigia herself at a series of events in Coin department stores across Italy.________________________________________About TIQ DigitalTIQ Digital is a technology solutions provider specializing in delivering bespoke platforms for niche audiences. With a focus on geospatial technology and intuitive design, TIQ helps turn authentic stories into engaging digital experiences.

Gigia's Guide to Italy: World’s First Cat-Curated Platform/Pet Friendly Travel in Italy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.