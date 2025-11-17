Supply Chain Management Market Size to Reach USD 85.3 Billion by 2033, Says Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes & competitive scenarios

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in technological advancements & investments and surge in demand & usage of supply chain management services & software by various enterprises and industries boost the growth of the global supply chain management market . In addition, the increase in adoption of SCM software in healthcare and pharmaceutical companies positively impacts the growth of the SCM industry. However, lack of awareness about supply chain management software and increase in security and privacy concerns among businesses hamper the supply chain management market growth. On the contrary, the increase in advanced information and communications technology and increase in the e-commerce sector is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the supply chain management market during the forecast period.According to the report, the global supply chain management market generated $27.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $85.3 billion by 2033, witnessing a CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2033.Key Market Players:By solution type, the procurement and sourcing segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the SCM industry revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in need for improving procurement function along with the growth in penetration of advanced technologies across number of industry verticals. However, the transportation management system segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15% from 2023 to 2033, owing to number of transportation management system vendors and third-party providers adopting digitized systems for supply chain management and transportation activities.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4646 By deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the supply chain management market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to collection, display, and organization of important data from customer communication by means of e-mails, calls, and Chabot's using the company's own IT infrastructure. However, the on-demand/cloud-based segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.1% from 2023 to 2033, owing to the development of sophisticated applications for efficient data management and service delivery, which is projected to be facilitated by improvements in information-sharing technologies and rise in use of mobile devices.By component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the supply chain management market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to it helping the management team to make crucial decisions about business strategies by adopting cost-effective measures and improving operational efficiency. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2033, owing to the adoption of supply chain management services across different industry verticals, as it assures effective functioning of platforms and software.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4646 By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the SCM industry revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for constant monitoring systems and automation features such as advanced shipment notification management, customizable notifications, in-transit status updates, user-configurable dashboards, and visual supply chain maps in numerous large-sized industries. However, the small and medium-sized enterprise (SMEs) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2033, owing to efficiently achieving their goals by having better operational services and meeting the target by increasing productivity.By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the SCM industry revenue, owing to increasing technological advancements such as using business intelligence for targeting regular customers, and introduction of digital technologies. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2033, owing to increase in requirement for enhanced supply chain visibility, development of industrial-grade digital technology, and shift in inclination of the suppliers toward cloud-based supply chain management software acting as growth catalysts for the overall market.By industry vertical, the retail and consumer goods segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing for nearly two-fifths of the supply chain management market revenue, owing to the growing complexity of retail supply chain networks over time due to the presence of a large number of suppliers & logistics providers, channels, products, and value-added offerings. However, the automotive segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2033, owing to the emergence of blockchain technology to enhance transparency, traceability, and security in supply chain transactions, particularly for tracking the provenance of raw materials and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.Buy this Complete Report (374 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Key Market Players:Oracle Corporation, Blue Yonder Group, Inc., IBM Corporation, THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC, Manhattan Associates, Inc., Infor, SAP SE, Kinaxis, EPICOR SOFTWARE CORPORATION, körber agThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the supply chain management market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.