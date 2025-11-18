Smart Wearable Fetal Monitoring Patch Global Market Report 2025 | Business Growth, Current and Future Trends till 2029

Smart Wearable Fetal Monitoring Patch Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Smart Wearable Fetal Monitoring Patch Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Smart Wearable Fetal Monitoring Patch Market Worth?

There has been a swift expansion in the smart wearable fetal monitoring patch market size over the recent years. The market size is predicted to expand from $1.00 billion in 2024 to $1.19 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. The notable growth witnessed in the past can be associated with the escalating popularity of telemedicine, amplified demand for individualized pregnancy treatments, increased affordability of smart wearable devices, the emergence of numerous healthcare startups dedicated to maternal care, and the heightened focus on proactive healthcare for mothers-to-be.

In the near future, the market for smart wearable fetal monitoring patches is predicted to undergo substantial growth. By 2029, the market will scale up to $2.41 billion, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. This boost during the forecast period can be linked to the surge in smartphone app-enhanced maternal health tracking, the amplified use of real-time data analytics for fetal health assessment, the incline in public-private collaborations supporting maternal care, the expanded smartphone usage facilitating connected health devices, and upswing in research and development efforts focused on wearable medical technologies. Dominant trends throughout the forecast period entail progress in tailored prenatal care, sophisticated data visualization tools for healthcare professionals, innovation in maternal-fetal interconnectivity, integration with intelligent domestic health devices, and improvements in remote patient surveillance capabilities.

Download a free sample of the smart wearable fetal monitoring patch market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29212&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Smart Wearable Fetal Monitoring Patch Market?

The escalating presence of smartphones is predicted to drive the smart wearable fetal monitoring patch market's expansion in the future. Smartphones, which combine communication, internet, and computation in a single gadget, are becoming more popular due to the increased internet access, enabling more individuals to use online platforms, digital entertainment, and social media with ease. The extensive usage of smartphones augments the function of smart wearable fetal monitoring patches, establishing uninterrupted connection and live data transfer that lets pregnant women and healthcare professionals conveniently monitor and manage fetal health data through mobile apps. For instance, a report published by Uswitch Limited, a UK-based online and telephone comparison and switching service provider, in February 2023 stated that in 2022 there were 71.8 million active mobile connections, and it is projected that by 2025, 95% of the UK's population of 68.3 million people would possess smartphones. Hence, the escalating presence of smartphones is predicted to drive the expansion of the smart wearable fetal monitoring patch market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Smart Wearable Fetal Monitoring Patch Market?

Major players in the Smart Wearable Fetal Monitoring Patch Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Medtronic Plc

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

• Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co.

• iMec International

• Edan Instruments Inc.

• Bellabeat Inc.

• Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd

• Nanowear Inc.

• Monica Healthcare Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Smart Wearable Fetal Monitoring Patch Market?

Leading enterprises in the intelligent wearable fetal monitoring patch market are concentrating on creating improved solutions such as wearable gadgets based on prescriptions. These devices are preferred as they offer trustworthy, medically accredited monitoring tailored for individual health needs, and managed by medical professionals. For example, Bloomlife, a healthcare tech company from the US, declared in January 2024 that their MFM-Pro device has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This prescription wearable device is designed to monitor both mother's and fetus's heart rates, ensuring trustworthy observation in both home and clinical environments. This allows for constant scrutiny, assisting healthcare providers and pregnant women to be knowledgeable about their own and fetal health. This FDA approval heralds a significant landmark, indicating the company's transition from consumer commodities to controlled medical gadgets.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Smart Wearable Fetal Monitoring Patch Market Share?

The smart wearable fetal monitoring patchmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Single-Use Patch, Reusable Patch

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By Application: Home Care, Hospitals, Clinics, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Pregnant Women, Healthcare Providers

Subsegments:

1) By Single-Use Patch: Adhesive Sensor Patch, Hydrogel Sensor Patch, Biodegradable Sensor Patch

2) By Reusable Patch: Electronic Sensor Patch, Bluetooth Enabled Patch, Rechargeable Sensor Patch

View the full smart wearable fetal monitoring patch market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-wearable-fetal-monitoring-patch-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Smart Wearable Fetal Monitoring Patch Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the market for smart wearable fetal monitoring patches while it's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the coming forecast period. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Smart Wearable Fetal Monitoring Patch Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Home Health Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-health-monitoring-devices-global-market-report

Fetal Monitoring Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fetal-monitoring-global-market-report

Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fetal-and-neonatal-monitoring-devices-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.