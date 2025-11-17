C2C Global Education Japan visit lays groundwork

Professor Koji Furuya, Chairperson of C2C Global Education Japan, led a delegation to visit Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) on 22 October. The two institutions discussed international education, future educational challenges, and areas for potential collaboration. The dialogue aimed to help leading educational institutions in China and Japan learn about one another and explore innovative pathways for the future of education.

The delegation also included Dr Hua Zhang, Director of C2C Global Education Japan and Vice President of Yamanashi Gakuin University; Jun Huang, Vice General Manager for C2C Global Education China; and Jiyu Zhang, Channel Manager for C2C Global Education China. The delegation from XJTLU included Professor Qiuling Chao, Vice President for Student Affairs and Information; Dr Xin Bi, Chief Officer of Data and Director of the Centre for Knowledge and Information; Jing Wang, Deputy Director of the XJTLU Learning Mall; and Zhiqin Yang, Business and Product Manager of the Learning Mall.

C2C Global Education Japan delegation and XJTLU representatives

During the discussion, Professor Chao shared XJTLU’s educational philosophy and highlighted the University’s key achievements. She said that since XJTLU’s founding, the University has remained dedicated to high-quality international education, blending the strengths of Eastern and Western educational systems.

Professor Furuya expressed his appreciation and said: “XJTLU was only recently established, yet it has achieved remarkable success and developed a distinct identity. What is the key to its success?”

Professor Chao said clear vision, strong leadership, and unwavering commitment to innovation primarily drive XJTLU’s rapid growth. The University is dedicated to developing sustainably, with a focus on maintaining high-quality education, she said. Moving forward, she added, XJTLU will strengthen cross-cultural cooperation, harness diverse perspectives, and further advance educational innovation on a broader global stage.

C2C Global Education Japan, founded in 1946, is a prominent private educational group in Japan. It has developed a comprehensive education system, spanning from primary to higher education, and has extensive experience in international education. During the discussion, Professor Furuya raised concerns about how global changes are affecting cooperation in higher education. Professor Chao said that in an era where the globalisation of education continues to develop, mutual understanding and sustained collaboration between academic institutions are essential.

The two institutions discussed how universities can share resources and leverage strengths through open collaboration.

After the discussion, Professor Furuya met with Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU.

Professor Youmin Xi (left) and Professor Furuya (right)

The representatives of both educational institutions agreed that the visit laid a solid foundation for future strategic cooperation, with interest in expanding cooperation in talent development and educational innovation. Besides traditional student exchanges, delegates said, the partnership could delve into actions that would shape the future landscape of education, like co-developing course modules, sharing digital resources, and exploring lifelong learning models.

