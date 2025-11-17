Plant-Based Fish - Top Europe Industry Trends in 2026

Demand for Plant-Based Fish in EU

EU plant-based fish demand is accelerating with sustainability, culinary innovation, and nutrition driving widespread adoption.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Union plant-based fish market is witnessing transformative growth, driven by rising consumer awareness of ocean sustainability, overfishing, and contamination concerns in traditional seafood. The market is projected to surge from USD 143.1 million in 2025 to approximately USD 345 million by 2035, reflecting a robust CAGR of 9.2%.

Market Overview

The EU plant-based fish market has steadily expanded from USD 97.4 million in 2020 to USD 143.1 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.0%, reflecting the growing popularity of flexitarian diets and rising concerns over microplastic and mercury contamination. Increasingly, European foodservice and retail sectors are offering plant-based seafood alternatives, establishing culinary acceptance and consumer confidence.

Between 2025 and 2030, demand is expected to rise from USD 143.1 million to USD 222.1 million, contributing 39.1% of the total forecast growth. This growth is bolstered by:

• Rising consumer awareness about ocean depletion and environmental impact.

• Innovation in texture and taste technologies mimicking authentic seafood.

• Expansion of distribution channels beyond specialty stores into mainstream retail.

From 2030 to 2035, sales are forecast to jump from USD 222.1 million to USD 345 million, driven by mainstream adoption, advanced food technologies, and product formats tailored to culinary applications such as sushi, fish and chips, and gourmet presentations.

Key Market Drivers

The expansion of the EU plant-based fish market is underpinned by:

• Sustainable Protein Demand: Consumers seek alternatives that reduce ocean depletion and carbon footprint.

• Health and Nutrition: Fortification with omega-3s, vitamins, and minerals addresses concerns over contaminants in traditional seafood.

• Culinary Innovation: Advancements in extrusion, structuring, and precision fermentation create authentic textures and flavors.

Scientific research supports the benefits of plant-based seafood, including comparable protein content and enhanced omega-3 profiles, making these products attractive to health-conscious consumers.

Segment Analysis

• By Product Type: Fillets dominate with a 45.0% market share in 2025, growing to 46.0% by 2035 due to versatility and consumer familiarity.

• By Source: Soy-based protein leads with 68.0% share in 2025, slightly moderating to 66.0% by 2035, owing to its texture formation, flavor neutrality, and cost efficiency.

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets account for 56.0% of sales in 2025, providing mainstream accessibility, competitive pricing, and cross-merchandising opportunities.

Regional Insights

EU plant-based fish demand varies across countries, reflecting culinary traditions and sustainability awareness:

• Germany: Largest market share at 30.2% in 2025, CAGR 8.8%. Mature infrastructure and strong environmental consciousness support steady growth.

• France & Spain: Both exhibit 9.5% CAGR, driven by coastal populations, culinary sophistication, and sustainability adoption.

• Netherlands & Italy: CAGR of 9.4%, led by innovation ecosystems and Mediterranean dietary integration.

• Rest of Europe: CAGR 9.0%, with increasing adoption in emerging markets.

Technological and Sustainability Trends

• Cellular Agriculture & Precision Fermentation: Enable realistic replication of seafood taste, texture, and nutritional profile.

• Ocean-Positive Positioning: Brands highlight sustainable sourcing, carbon footprint reduction, and marine ecosystem protection.

• Nutritional Optimization: Algae-based omega-3, vitamin B12, and mineral fortification cater to health-conscious consumers while maintaining clean-label standards.

Competitive Landscape

The EU plant-based fish market is fragmented with specialized brands, mainstream manufacturers, and food-tech startups competing for market share. Key players include:

• Good Catch – 16.0% share; premium positioning and chef collaborations.

• Gardein (Conagra) – 12.0% share; mainstream access and value-focused offerings.

• Sophie’s Kitchen – 8.0% share; clean-label, allergen-free formulations.

• The Plant-Based Seafood Co., New Wave Foods, Ocean Hugger Foods – collectively 15.0% share, reflecting the competitive and innovative market landscape.

Outlook

The EU plant-based fish market is poised for nearly 2.4X growth over the next decade. The combination of environmental awareness, culinary innovation, nutritional fortification, and technological advancements ensures that plant-based seafood will continue to transition from niche offerings to mainstream dietary staples.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.

