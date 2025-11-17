Anno Robot Showcases AI Beverage Robots at 27th China Hi-Tech Fair

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 27th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) concluded today at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, attracting over 450,000 professional visitors and displaying more than 10,000 technology projects across 400,000 square meters. Among the exhibitors, Anno Robot , a Shenzhen-based national high-tech enterprise, demonstrated its AI coffee robot , AI ice cream robot, AI bartender robot, and AI bubble tea robot systems in five halls.China Hi-Tech Fair: History and AchievementsLaunched in 1999, the China Hi-Tech Fair is co-organized by the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, National Development and Reform Commission, and the Shenzhen Municipal Government. It is the largest technology exhibition in China and one of the most influential globally.Over 26 editions, CHTF has hosted:More than 70,000 exhibitors cumulativelyOver 1 million projects presentedTens of millions of professional visitorsThousands of technology transfer agreements worth billions of yuanThe event has facilitated the commercialization of numerous innovations, including early showcases of 5G infrastructure, new-energy vehicles, and semiconductor advancements. It serves as a national platform for aligning industry with policy priorities, such as the 14th Five-Year Plan and New Quality Productive Forces framework. Each year, CHTF includes high-level forums with participation from government officials, academicians, and industry leaders, contributing to strategic decisions in science and technology.The 2025 edition featured 22 specialized zones, including Artificial Intelligence & Robotics, Semiconductor & Integrated Circuits, Low-Altitude Economy, and National Major Equipment. With over 4,000 exhibitors, it provided a comprehensive view of China’s high-tech progress.The 27th CHTF: Scale and StructureHeld from November 14–16, 2025, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao’an New Hall), this year’s fair occupied the full venue and included:400,000 m² of exhibition area4,000+ exhibitors10,000+ projects450,000+ attendees200+ conferences and product launchesKey zones highlighted domestic breakthroughs in autonomous systems, chip design, and aerospace technology. The International Pavilion hosted participants from over 30 countries, supporting cross-border collaboration.In the beverage automation segment, Hall 13 (Robot Experience & Coffee Zone) and Hall 15 (Coffee Zone & Bao’an Pavilion) focused on practical applications of robotics in retail.Anno Robot’s ParticipationAnno Robot (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., established in 2017, presented its robotic systems across Halls 9, 10, 11, 13, and 15. The company holds over 70 national patents and operates a manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, with products certified under ISO, CE, and FCC standards.Systems Demonstrated:AI Coffee Robot Latte Art & Printing Kiosk A closed-type unit with single-arm operation, it produces latte art and printed designs in 90 seconds using vision recognition and 3D modeling. It supports multiple drink types and payment methods.AI Coffee Robot Fresh-Grind Kiosk Occupies under 2.5 m² and offers over 50 drink variations with automated grinding, brewing, and cleaning.AI Ice Cream Robot Sundae Kiosk Prepares soft-serve with toppings in 30 seconds, supporting more than 20 combinations in a compact, auto-cleaning design.Mini AI Bartender Robot Kiosk A portable unit that prepares cocktails in 45 seconds using 12 base spirits and 4 mixers.AI Bubble Tea Robot Kiosk Covers 3 m² and produces milk tea in 90 seconds with customizable tea bases.Multi-Hall DeploymentThe systems were positioned as follows:Hall 9 (News Center): AI coffee robot, AI ice cream robotHall 10 (Negotiation Zone): AI coffee robotHall 11 (Rest Area): AI coffee robot, AI ice cream robotHall 13 (Robot/Coffee Zone): AI coffee robot latte-art, AI bubble tea robot, AI ice cream robotHall 15 (Coffee Zone & B3): AI coffee printing kiosk, mini AI bartender robot, AI bubble tea robotAttendees could order through mini-programs and observe automated preparation.Technical and Operational FeaturesAll units use 6-axis robotic arms and support 24-hour operation, remote monitoring, and multiple payment options. The company provides system maintenance and training programs.Context Within CHTFAnno Robot’s exhibit aligned with the fair’s emphasis on AI and robotics applications. The deployment illustrated integration of automation in commercial settings, consistent with broader trends in unmanned retail.More details on the website: www.annorobots.com

