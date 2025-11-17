China Leading Power module for battery test Supplier Unveils New High-Power Modules at Battery Show Europe

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global energy transition has placed batteries—and the technologies that support their development, storage, and charging—at the forefront of industrial innovation. Against this backdrop, Shenzhen Acadie New Energy Co., Ltd, a prominent international trader specializing in the new energy sector, has made a significant statement by unveiling its next-generation high-Power module for battery testing solutions at Battery Show Europe. This move underscores the company's commitment to advancing the safety, efficiency, and longevity of battery technologies, which are the backbone of the electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage systems (ESS) industries. The announcement not only highlights Acadie's robust R&D capabilities but also positions China at the cutting edge of critical new energy component manufacturing and supply.Battery Show Europe: The Nexus of Battery InnovationBattery Show Europe, held annually in Stuttgart, Germany, is unequivocally the continent’s premier event for the advanced battery and electric vehicle technology community. Serving as a critical platform, it brings together engineers, innovators, and thought leaders from the entire battery supply chain—from raw materials and components to battery management systems (BMS), manufacturing equipment, and recycling solutions. For a company like Shenzhen Acadie New Energy, which operates at the crucial intersections of EV charging, energy storage, and battery testing, the show is not merely an exhibition venue but a strategic launchpad for accessing the sophisticated European market and showcasing technological leadership.The significance of Battery Show Europe stems from its direct reflection of the continent’s aggressive electrification and decarbonization mandates. Europe is currently experiencing a boom in giga-factory construction and EV adoption, necessitating rapid advancements across three key areas that dominate the show’s agenda:High-Density and Fast-Charging Technologies: As consumers demand longer ranges and faster charging times, the focus is on innovations in cell chemistry, thermal management, and robust charging infrastructure.Safety and Reliability: With massive energy storage systems being deployed, stringent standards for battery safety, testing, and monitoring are paramount to prevent thermal runaway and ensure system longevity.Sustainability and Circular Economy: Discussions heavily revolve around sustainable battery manufacturing, ethical sourcing of materials, and the critical importance of effective battery recycling and second-life applications.Acadie’s decision to unveil its new high-power battery test modules at this exhibition is a shrewd strategic play. Advanced battery testing equipment is the unsung hero of the electrification journey. It is what allows manufacturers to validate performance, accelerate R&D cycles, and guarantee the safety required for mass-market adoption. By presenting a leading-edge solution at the heart of the European battery industry, Acadie is directly addressing the core pain points of the continent's major battery makers, automotive OEMs, and research institutions, firmly establishing itself as a vital component supplier in the European battery ecosystem.Shenzhen Acadie New Energy: Core Strengths and Market LeadershipFounded in the innovative city of Shenzhen in 2017, Shenzhen Acadie New Energy Co., Ltd has rapidly evolved from an international trader into a key player driving technological innovation across the new energy value chain. The company’s success is built upon a dual-pillar business model, combining high-growth EV charging solutions with essential energy storage and battery testing products. This structure provides resilience and synergistic advantages in a volatile market.Dual-Pillar Business Model and Strategic AlliancesAcadie’s first pillar is the sales of electric vehicle charging piles, manufactured by its capital-affiliated enterprise, Shenzhen EN Plus Tech Co., Ltd. EN Plus is known for its stable products and excellent service, providing off-board electric vehicle charging station solutions and products. Globally, EN Plus owns and operates a vast network, having sold products to over 24 national markets and operating more than 130,000 charging stations worldwide, demonstrating significant customer trust and global reach.The second, and increasingly critical, pillar is the development and sales of new energy storage products and battery testing equipment. This segment showcases Acadie's commitment to core technology, driven by its R&D center located in Xi’an, China’s "hard technology capital." This center houses an elite R&D team—with over 75% holding high-level degrees—resulting in significant intellectual property, including over 60 patents and five software copyrights. For production, the company employs a rigorous commission processing model, with the IMI Chengdu factory (SpeedTech) serving as the key OEM, ensuring high-quality, scalable manufacturing.Product Application and Market ScenariosAcadie’s product portfolio serves a broad range of high-demand applications, facilitated by its subsidiary structure:EV Charging: Through EN Plus, the company provides complete EV charging solutions, from AC and DC charging stations to the core EV Charging Modules and software platforms, meeting the needs of public charging networks and fleet operators globally.Energy Storage & Micro-grid Solutions: The Xi’an-based XI'AN SINY ENERGY POWER CO., LTD focuses on PCS (Power Conversion System) product development and production, offering micro-grid solutions for the power industry, commercial enterprises, and the new energy sector. These solutions are vital for grid stability and integrating renewable energy sources.Intelligent Battery Testing and Detection: Under the brand Xi'an BTLA, the company provides comprehensive automated testing platforms. The new high-power modules unveiled at Battery Show Europe fall under this category. These products are widely utilized in mission-critical environments, including:New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Service Stations: For post-service battery diagnostics and repair.Battery Production Enterprises: To ensure quality control and certification during manufacturing.Research and Testing Institutions: To accelerate R&D for next-generation battery chemistries.Battery Recycling and Step Utilization: For accurately assessing the residual value of used batteries.Global Customer Footprint and Industry OutlookAcadie's global ambition is clearly reflected in its export success. In 2022, its products reached more than ten countries, predominantly in Europe and high-potential markets, including New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, France, the UK, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Israel, Turkey, South Korea, and India. This European focus provides a strong foundation for promoting the newly unveiled high-power test modules.The industry trend points toward an insatiable demand for both power and precision in battery testing. As EV batteries move from 400V to 800V architectures and energy storage systems scale up to megawatt-levels, the power and accuracy requirements for testing equipment grow exponentially. Acadie's new high-power Power module directly addresses this need, offering a robust, precise, and highly scalable solution that enables faster, more rigorous testing protocols.In conclusion, Shenzhen Acadie New Energy Co., Ltd is strategically positioned to capitalize on the energy transition by addressing two major market needs: reliable power delivery (charging/storage) and indispensable quality assurance (testing). By combining global trading acumen with deep, China-based R&D expertise and a proven manufacturing supply chain, Acadie is not only a supplier but a critical enabler of the global green energy revolution.For more information on the company’s new energy solutions and products, please visit the official website: https://www.evcharging-station.com/

