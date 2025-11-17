DevSecOps Consulting Services Empower Organizations to Innovate Securely and Efficiently

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services

IBN Technologies’ DevSecOps consulting services help US organizations embed security, ensure compliance, and accelerate software delivery.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The US market for DevSecOps consulting solutions is expanding rapidly as businesses increasingly prioritize security integration within their software development and operations. Industries are leveraging these services to safeguard critical data, achieve regulatory compliance, minimize vulnerabilities, and accelerate development processes. Many organizations lack the internal capability to design and implement secure CI/CD pipelines and automated security solutions effectively, making DevSecOps consulting services expertise essential. The rise of cloud adoption, digital transformation, and complex software landscapes has further amplified the need for DevSecOps consulting solutions.DevSecOps consultants empower organizations to proactively manage emerging cyber threats through continuous risk assessments and remediation plans. By improving collaboration between development, security, and operations teams, consultants ensure security is seamlessly embedded in the software lifecycle. This approach reduces post-release defects, reinforces customer confidence, and enhances operational resilience. As cyber threats become more sophisticated and regulations more stringent, DevSecOps consulting services have become a strategic imperative for companies seeking to maintain both security and business agility.Stay ahead of evolving cyber threats with expert DevSecOpsBook a free consultation: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Challenges Slowing DevSecOps ProgressAdopting DevSecOps consulting services can transform software delivery, but organizations continue to face persistent challenges that compromise security, efficiency, and regulatory compliance. Expert guidance is often required to overcome these bottlenecks.• Security tool fragmentation generates blind spots and workflow inefficiencies.• Compliance activities remain largely manual, causing delays and audit risks.• Security protocols are often resisted by developers, leading to inconsistent use.• Limited internal DevSecOps expertise hinders CI/CD integration.• Integrating IaC and static application security testing is complex.• Delayed vulnerability remediation increases operational disruption and reputational damage.Key Services Offered by the IBN Tech DevSecOps Platform:IBN Tech provides a comprehensive DevSecOps consulting services suite, integrating security into software development to resolve common operational and compliance challenges:✅ DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: Performs maturity assessments to identify gaps in tooling, culture, and pipelines, creating a clear roadmap for immediate and strategic improvements.✅ Secure CI/CD Integration: Embeds SAST, SCA, and DAST tools within CI/CD pipelines (e.g., SonarQube, Fortify, Snyk), automating scans and compliance enforcement seamlessly.✅ Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Implements "policy as code" in AWS and Azure environments to remove misconfigurations and ensure secure, reliable operations.✅ Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Empowers developers with secure coding standards, focused training, and triage workflows that deliver actionable vulnerability insights.✅ Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Automates collection of compliance evidence for SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other frameworks, reducing audit complexity and overhead.Client Success: Secure Development, Faster DeliveryDevSecOps consulting services help organizations achieve faster software delivery while strengthening security throughout the development lifecycle.• A leading fintech organization restructured its development pipeline by integrating automated security assessments, continuous monitoring, and compliance audits directly into CI/CD processes.• The organization lowered critical vulnerabilities by 40% during early development, shortened release cycles by 30%, and allowed teams to innovate without compromising security.Future-Proofing Software with DevSecOpsThe rapid pace of digital transformation has made robust security practices indispensable for delivering software that is secure, compliant, and agile. MRFR reports that the DevSecOps consulting services market stood at $6.59 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach $23.5 billion by 2032, reflecting a widespread need for integrated security and compliance frameworks. By integrating automated security, continuous compliance, and developer enablement into the software development lifecycle, organizations can detect and mitigate threats early, minimize operational risks, and sustain rapid innovation. IBN Technologies’ DevSecOps consulting solutions positions companies to meet regulatory requirements while adapting to evolving technologies and complex software environments.Organizations ready for the future recognize that secure software delivery is a strategic advantage. IBN Technologies’ services strengthen collaboration between development, security, and operations teams, simplify risk management, and ensure compliance without hindering innovation. As cyber threats become more sophisticated and digital initiatives expand, a proactive DevSecOps consulting solutions approach ensures businesses stay resilient, agile, and trusted while seizing opportunities in a fast-growing market.Related Services-1. Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ 2. BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

