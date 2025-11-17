Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin Addresses the United Nations as President of 2025 CGC Sessions

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin (Photo Credit: Vital Agibalow)

A Modern Vanderbilt Vision for Sovereignty, Innovation, and Global Collaboration

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, recording artist, and philanthropist Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin — founder of SohoMuse today delivers her opening remarks as President of the 2025 Sessions of the Council of Global Change (CGC) at United Nations Headquarters in New York City.In her address titled “Sovereign Pathways for Development,” Vanderbilt-Costin calls for a redefinition of global cooperation grounded in both national identity and shared progress.“True development is never imposed from the outside,” she said. “Sovereignty is not isolation—it is strategic participation.”Drawing on her family’s legacy of innovation and public service, Vanderbilt-Costin underscored the need to translate ideals into measurable systems that unite government, technology, and culture. As leader of the CGC Sessions under the overall leadership of David Sanchez, Secretary-General Council of Global Change, Consuelo champions a pragmatic framework that empowers nations through resilience, creativity, and institutional strength.About Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin:Serial entrepreneur and visionary Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin have made a lasting impact across multiple industries, from music and fashion to business and philanthropy. A descendant of the legendary Vanderbilt family, she was recently featured in Elysian Magazine as one of New York City's most influential and inspirational women. With a career as a singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur, Consuelo continues to shape industries and inspire those around her.Her music career has seen her perform globally alongside Vanessa Carlton, Mya, and Joe Cocker, with her singles consistently ranking in the Billboard Top 20. As the founder of C&R Productions, she has achieved multiple chart-topping, including 'Naked' and 'Body Needs,' which have solidified her presence in the music world, with the latter reaching the #5 in the US Billboard Dance charts. Her last five singles were top 20 in the USA, last three singles were top 10. Her last single made #5 in the US Charts. In addition, Consuelo has also toured extensively in Europe and the United States.In addition to her music career, Consuelo has made her mark in the fashion industry, launching the jewelry line Homage by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin with HSN. She is also the founder of SohoMuse, the leading professional network for creative industries, designed by creatives for creatives. For more information about SohoMuse, please visit www.sohomuse.com

