MvVO ART Launches The Collector Circle Series: Exclusive Salons for Today’s and Tomorrow’s Collectors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Art is not just for museums, it belongs in our daily lives, and I am excited to welcome guests into that conversation,” said Paul Woolmington, CEO, Canvas Worldwide, and host of the inaugural MvVO Collector’s Series event.MvVO ART, the platform known for bringing new art to iconic venues such as Sotheby’s, Oculus at the World Trade Center, Powerhouse Arts, the New York Stock Exchange, and on a monumental scale in Times Square, announces the launch of The Collector Circle Series, an intimate, invitation-only program designed to bring together collectors, aspiring collectors, and select cultural partners at the intersection of art, creativity, and contemporary culture.The launch event will take place on Tuesday, November 18th, 2025, in a private, exclusive event, hosted at the SoHo loft owned by Paul Woolmington. Guests will step into an environment where art feels personal, lived-in, and an essential part of everyday life.“Opening my home for The Collector Circle launch is a way to share how, for me, art is not just about acquiring an object, but about aligning with creativity, vision, and cultural energy.” says Woolmington“Participation in The Collector Circle is reserved for those who share a genuine passion for art collecting — from seasoned collectors to those eager to learn how to begin,” said Maria van Vlodrop, CEO & Founder of MvVO ART. Join the Collector Circle at www.mvvoart.com and Experience exclusive access to curated art events, private viewings, and a creative community shaping culture and conversation.Highlights of the Launch Evening• Featured Artists including Azita Panahpour, an MvVO ART Award-winning artist whose work is represented in the collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Hyatt Kuwait Collection, and numerous private collections in the United States, Europe, and the UAE; Eric KT Lau, winner of the MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW, first launched at Sotheby’s; and Jasper Udink ten Cate, a chef-artist celebrated for his innovative edible art experiences that fuse gastronomy and visual art.• Collector Dialogue: Paul Woolmington opens the evening by sharing how living with art inspires creativity and connection every day. Carole Server Frankel, Leading Collector and Board Chair of the Rema Hort Mann Fund (RHMF), joins the conversation for a Q&A on collecting art—sharing insights on spotting emerging talent, understanding value, and what makes collecting meaningful and rewarding. She also highlights how collectors supporting RHMF help fund care for cancer patients—a powerful example of art making a difference and reflecting MvVO ART’s collaboration with organizations that use Art to do good.• Cultural Connection: MvVO ART brings together leaders across industries—collectors, aspiring collectors, and cultural partners—through art experiences that spark inspiration, collaboration, and new possibilities. Because art drives culture—and culture drives everything.Looking AheadThe Collector Circle will launch in Tokyo on December 4 with artist Takamitsu Sakamoto’s solo exhibition “flower”, introducing this new initiative to an international audience. See Mvvoart ART Instagram for more information @mvvoartAs part of this new initiative, Phillips, one of the leading global platforms for buying and selling 20th and 21st century works, will also serve as host and educational partner, welcoming guests to its New York galleries throughout 2026 in coordination with its auction calendar. Phillips specialists will share expertise on collecting, guiding guests through key highlights of upcoming exhibitions, and offer behind-the-scenes insights into the auction processAbout MvVO ART:MvVO ART, founded by Maria van Vlodrop (Adweek Creative 100: Top Ten Cultural Shaper), celebrates the power of contemporary art to inspire, connect, and transform. Through visionary experiences that bring art beyond traditional spaces, MvVO ART redefines how art is discovered and collected. Its flagship exhibition, AD ART SHOW—launched at Sotheby’s in 2018—and the exclusive new series, The Collector Circle, unite collectors, creators, and cultural leaders around the enduring belief that art drives culture—and culture drives everything.To learn more about MvVO ART please visit www.mvvoart.com IG: @mvvoart IN: maria-van-vlodrop

