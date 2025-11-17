A Sugary Batch of Premium Domains Hits the Market

Shortbread.com, Peppermints.com among domain names now available for purchase.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A fresh assortment of “sweet” digital treats is now available for businesses, brand builders, and anyone craving a memorable online identity. Four sweets-themed domain names have just come up for sale, offering nostalgic charm and instant brandability in one bite-sized package.

Leading the lineup is Peppermints.com, a crisp and refreshing name perfect for confectioners, gift shops, breath-mint brands, or anyone looking to add a little cool to their online presence.

Next is Shortbread.com, a warm, buttery classic well-suited for bakeries, recipe sites, kitchen-ware brands, or gourmet subscription boxes. This one practically melts on the tongue.

For brands that lean playful or seasonal, CandyCorn.com brings instant recognition and a burst of color. Whether you’re in the candy business, the Halloween industry, or building a sweet community online, this iconic name is the kind of treat people remember.

Rounding out the collection is SodaFountain.com, a bubbly, retro crowd pleaser fit for beverage companies, restaurants, nostalgia-driven brands, or lifestyle content creators. It’s effervescent and full of personality.

Each domain is available for immediate acquisition. Interested buyers can visit the landing page for any of the domains or contact andrew (at) domain name wire .com for inquiries.

This bundle serves up rich branding potential for entrepreneurs, marketers, and companies looking to make a sweet splash online. Grab your favorite before someone else takes a bite.

