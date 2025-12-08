Ouros Jewels Announces Exclusive Christmas Sale: Up to 50% Off Lab Grown Diamond Jewelry

Ouros Jewels Ouros Jewels Christmas Jewelry Sale

NEW YORK, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ouros Jewels, the US-based fine jewelry brand, celebrated for its modern, lab grown diamond designs, has announced its Christmas Sale, offering up to 50% off across their stunning collections. This month-long festive event, starting December 7th, 2025, provides the perfect opportunity to gift ethically sourced brilliance this holiday season.Seasonal Savings on Fine JewelryIn a commitment to making luxury accessible, Ouros Jewels is offering three tiers of spectacular savings: 50% Off Ready-to-Ship Jewelry : For those seeking immediate holiday treasures and guaranteed delivery before December 25th, the entire inventory of ready-to-ship jewelry will be available at an astonishing 50% discount. This category includes a wide selection of rings, pendants, and bracelets, perfect for last-minute gifting. 30% Off Custom Lab Grown Diamond Earrings : Inviting customers to elevate their holiday style and design a one-of-a-kind gift this festive season. Through the brand’s bespoke customization service, patrons can personalize every detail of their earrings. From the diamond carat and shape to the setting, metal, and earring backing, ensuring each piece is as unique as the person wearing it. 30% Off Bestselling Lab Grown Diamond Jewelry : The brand's most sought-after designs and customers favourites will also be included in the promotion, featuring a generous 30% discount. This is an ideal chance to acquire fan-favorite settings and classic designs at exceptional value.As part of the seasonal Christmas rollout, Ouros Jewels has announced a limited-time incentive for holiday shoppers. Customers can enjoy a tiered gifting experience this festive season. Purchases of $999 USD qualify for a complimentary 0.50 CT round diamond pendant necklace, while orders of $1,499 USD receive an upgraded 0.75 CT round diamond pendant necklace. Those spending $1,999 USD will be presented with a 1 CT round diamond pendant necklace, along with free shipping, offering exceptional value across every level of holiday shopping.Event Dates: December 7th, 2025 – December 31st, 2025The sale will be available both online at the official Ouros Jewels website and at authorized retail locations across the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and Europe. Customers are encouraged to shop early, particularly for the ready-to-ship inventory, as stock is limited.Luxury, Ethics, and SustainabilityOuros Jewels has built its reputation on the pillars of quality, craftsmanship, and a commitment to ethical sourcing through the use of lab grown diamonds. These diamonds possess the identical physical, chemical, and optical properties as mined diamonds, offering a conflict-free and environmentally conscious alternative without compromising on fire or brilliance.“Our Christmas Sale allows customers to own or gift diamond jewelry that not only sparkles beautifully but also aligns with sustainable values.”About Ouros JewelsOuros Jewels specializes in high-quality, sustainably produced lab grown diamond jewelry. Dedicated to exceptional craftsmanship and transparent business practices, Ouros Jewels provides customers with exquisite, ethical, and affordable diamond pieces, setting a new standard for luxury in the modern world.

