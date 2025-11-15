Submit Release
Attorney General Ford Issues Statement on Memorandum of Understanding

Carson City, NV — Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford issued the following statement after the release of today’s memorandum of understanding between the Department of Justice and Gov. Joe Lombardo.

“I have never supported sanctuary for criminals.
The sanctuary designation from the Trump administration happened on Governor Lombardo’s watch — which is yet another failure of his tenure.
Unlike the governor, I have actually passed legislation to crack down on fentanyl being trafficked across our border, and have won more than $1 billion to combat the opioid issue right here in Nevada.”

