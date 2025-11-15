Attorney General Ford Issues Statement on Memorandum of Understanding
Carson City, NV — Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford issued the following statement after the release of today’s memorandum of understanding between the Department of Justice and Gov. Joe Lombardo.
“I have never supported sanctuary for criminals.
The sanctuary designation from the Trump administration happened on Governor Lombardo’s watch — which is yet another failure of his tenure.
Unlike the governor, I have actually passed legislation to crack down on fentanyl being trafficked across our border, and have won more than $1 billion to combat the opioid issue right here in Nevada.”
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.