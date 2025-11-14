Statement from Governor Josh Stein on Border Patrol in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, November 14 - Today Governor Josh Stein issued the following statement:

“Public safety is the top priority for all of us in government – and that means fighting crime, not stoking fear or causing division. We should all focus on arresting violent criminals and drug traffickers. Unfortunately, that’s not always what we have seen with ICE and Border Patrol Agents in Chicago and elsewhere around the country. The vast majority of people they have detained have no criminal convictions, and some are American citizens.

“I want to encourage North Carolinians to remember our values. We follow the law. We remain peaceful. We do not allow ourselves to be provoked. We stand with our neighbors. And when we see injustice, we bear witness. If you see any inappropriate behavior, use your phones to record and notify local law enforcement, who will continue to keep our communities safe long after these federal agents leave. That’s the North Carolina way.

“As this situation develops, I will continue to stay in touch with local and state officials to keep people safe, respect the rule of law, and support our people.”