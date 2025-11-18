2026 Outlook Shows Shift Toward Business Transformation

Husam Jandal

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Husam Jandal, internationally acclaimed business and digital marketing consultant , says that now, more than ever, businesses must embrace change if they want to improve stability and grow. Additional details and strategies can be found in “ Ditch the Status Quo: Your Business Needs Change to Thrive ,” which is now live on HusamJandal.com.MAINTAINING THE STATUS QUO CAN BE DANGEROUS FOR BUSINESSESWorking within familiar boundaries and leveraging legacy systems can feel like the safest and most comfortable option, but maintaining the status quo often leads to negative business outcomes, according to Jandal.> Weakening Competitive Position: Growth slows as more innovative competitors gain market share.> Declining Agility: Outdated systems and structures make it harder to adapt quickly.> Reactive Decision-Making: Companies that delay change lose control of future direction.> Eroding Culture: Stagnation reduces engagement, morale, and overall productivity.> Unsustainable Growth: Inefficiencies multiply, driving costs up and performance down.“Stability builds strong businesses,” Jandal notes. “The risk comes when familiarity is mistaken for stability, which then turns into stillness. Leaders who evolve continuously protect what they’ve built.”LEADING WITH STRATEGIC INTENT IS CRUCIAL TO BUSINESS SUCCESSLeading with unambiguous strategic intent improves the odds that the changes will be successful and stick, ultimately allowing the business to thrive and grow, Jandal says.> Define Value and Set the Pace: Establish measurable goals early and align every decision to them.> Lead by Example and Demand Digital Savvy: Champion innovation and use technology fluency to guide smarter action.> Engineer True Ownership and Perpetual Improvement: Empower teams to drive continuous progress and sustain long-term growth.“Individual activities within an action plan need clear completion dates,” Jandal adds. “Yet lasting success comes from treating change as an ongoing discipline, where continuous improvement is built into every daily process.”Those interested in developing an integrated digital marketing and business transformation strategy are encouraged to learn more at HusamJandal.com ABOUT HUSAM JANDALHusam Jandal is an internationally renowned business and marketing consultant, public speaker, and author. His background includes teaching Google Partners and educating at a collegiate level, receiving multiple Web Marketing Association Awards, and earning rave reviews from businesses of all sizes. For more information on his speaking or consultancy services, visit HusamJandal.com.

