Hip Hop Artist Lil JJ World Drops New EP 'Born A Star' via Living Proof Recordz/Virgin Music Group

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Living Proof Recordz, LLC is announcing today’s premiere of new music by teen hip hop artist, Lil JJ World, with the official drop of his EP, "Born A Star". His new EP features original tracks including "Crazy Motion", "My City", and "My Baby", tracks that showcase Lil JJ World's modern style and talent as both a writer, artist, and performer. "Born A Star" is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major streaming outlets. "Born A Star" is distributed by Living Proof Recordz, LLC, which is distributed exclusively by Virgin Music Group.With the release of his first EP, Lil JJ World brings fresh rhymes and beats on original songs that will resonate with fans of all ages. The project represents the creative evolution of Lil JJ World not only as a performer but as a voice for his generation. Lil JJ World has built strong momentum this year thanks to his recent summer and fall U.S. radio tours in key US markets. On countdown to today’s premiere, Lil JJ World continues the celebration on a media tour with record label executives in Atlanta this week with stops that include visits to Pandora, Sirius XM, and Hot 97. Through his natural skills connecting with fans of all ages through music, messaging, and conversation, Lil JJ World continues to build his brand as a standout hip hop artist in today's music world.Lil JJ World's EP, “Born A Star”, is available to stream on all major music streaming platforms. Follow Lil JJ World on Instagram for updates, exclusive previews , and behind-the-scenes content.Check out "Born A Star" on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, and more through Lil JJ World's Linktree Check out Lil JJ World on Instagram here

