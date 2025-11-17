Larry Thompson, U.S. Congressional Candidate for California 32, to introduce 'Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire Act of 2027'

Larry Thompson

The Proposed Bill Would Hold Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Branches of Government Accountable for False Statements

The constant lying by our leaders to the American people undermines democracy by misleading American voters.” — Larry Thompson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Congressional Candidate, Larry Thompson (R-California 32), announced today that once elected he will introduce the "Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire Act of 2027," a landmark bill designed to prevent elected and appointed government officials from knowingly lying to the American people.The legislation establishes a formal duty of truthfulness for all official government communications and requires agencies to publicly correct any material falsehoods within seven days of discovery. The bill also empowers Inspectors General to investigate violations and recommend disciplinary or administrative action.“At six years old, George Washington is reported to have said, ‘I cannot tell a lie…’ Thompson reminds us. “This is a lesson told to and taken to heart by every child in America. Apparently, however, it’s a lesson too often forgotten by members of the Legislative, Executive, and Judicial branches of our government.“The 1st Amendment protects Americans who voice objection to the government from retaliation by the government; however, the 1st Amendment should not enable the government to lie to the American people.“The constant lying by our leaders to the American people undermines democracy by misleading American voters. In that spirit, once I am elected and sworn into United States Congress, I will be submitting a proposed bill I have drafted titled the ‘Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire Act of 2027.’ The measure is intended to create clear standards of truthfulness in communications for elected and appointed leaders in each branch of the United States government and to require timely public corrections when false or misleading information is issued in an official capacity.“While the title of my bill is intentionally memorable, the intent is very serious: to restore and protect the credibility of official government information and to reaffirm that integrity in public communication is essential to a functioning democracy. The bill calls for Independent Inspectors General to investigate substantiated cases of false official statements, establish consequences for deliberate misinformation, and ensure that all federal agencies maintain a transparent public record of corrections and clarifications.“Truth in government should not be a partisan concept — it’s a patriotic one. When officials deliberately mislead the American people, democracy itself suffers. This bill draws a clear line: honesty is not optional when you’re speaking on behalf of the United States government."The 'Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire Act of 2027' also mandates that every federal agency maintains a public online archive of retractions and corrections, creating a permanent record of accountability for official communications.“We’ve reached a point where Americans no longer know whom to believe. This bill helps rebuild that trust — with transparency, not spin,” Thompson added.Per Thompson, upon his election to the House, the bill will immediately be referred to the House Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs for consideration.A copy of the proposed bill is available upon request.For further information, contact:Robert G. Endara IILarry Thompson for Congress23838 Pacific Coast HighwaySuite 273Malibu, CA 90265(310) 288-0700E-mail: larry@larrythompsonforcongress.comWebsite: www.LarryThompsonForCongress.com Photo Courtesy of Larry Thompson For Congress

