U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action Brings Farmer Voices to COP30

Farmer-led organization to co-host events to bring farmers, ag leaders and public officials together to advance resilience and innovation

PARK RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action (USFRA) is helping farmers take a leading role at the world’s largest climate summit this week by co-hosting two important events to ensure farmer perspectives are recognized and understood at the global event.“Farmers and ranchers are essential to addressing the world’s most pressing challenges,” said Michael Crinion, a South Dakota farmer and chair of USFRA. “At COP30, we’re elevating their real-world experience and reinforcing that true sustainability begins with supporting farmer profitability.”USFRA, a farmer-led organization with membership representing 700,000 farmers and ranchers, is an official observer organization of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) , which organizes the annual conference.Spotlighting agricultural innovationToday from 15:00–16:30 in the Blue Zone—the official, UN-managed area where formal negotiations and accredited discussions take place—USFRA is co-hosting a panel, How Agriculture is Increasing Resilience, Mitigating Emissions and Improving Farm Productivity.This official UNFCCC side event spotlights innovations by farmers, ranchers, and agricultural leaders that strengthen food systems, enhance productivity, and reduce environmental impacts. Panelists include:• Dr. Bruno Basso, Michigan State University• Kevin Burkum, CEO of USFRA• Michael Crinion, U.S. Dairy Farmer and Chair of USFRA• Lloyd Day, Deputy Director General of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture• Jamaica Gayle, Senior Director of Sustainability and Environmental Affairs of the Plant Based Products Council• Bob Lowe, Canadian Rancher and President of the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef• Milena Pithon, Business Development and Sustainability for Sustainea• Natasha Santos, Vice President & Head of Sustainability of Bayer Crop Science• Diane Sibanda, Farmer and President of the Botswana Farmers’ Association• Steve Wittbecker, Chief Sustainability Officer for CoBank• Ana Carolina Zimmermann, Brazilian Farmer and Solutions from the Land Farmer EnvoyUSFRA is partnering with the Meat Institute, Plant Based Products Council and Solutions from the Land for this event.Go Ag Go: Fostering Collaboration and ActionUSFRA will co-host its second event, Go Ag Go: Building Connections for Action on the Road to COP31 at 19:00 at Casa Bayer in Belém, Brazil on Wednesday, Nov. 19.Held at the conclusion of the first of two Food and Agriculture days at COP30, this roundtable gathers farmers, business leaders, NGOs, and stakeholders to explore actionable steps toward COP31. Discussions focus on:• Farmer profitability as the foundation for sustainability• Infrastructure for climate resilience• Farmers as true partners in shaping solutionsUSFRA is partnering with Bayer, Clim-Eat and WBCSD on this event.About U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in ActionU.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action is a farmer-led 501(c)(3) organization with membership of hundreds of thousands of farmers and ranchers across the country, along with leading agriculture organizations throughout the value chain. USFRA plays the critically important role of creating opportunities for collaboration, information-sharing and solution development for the agriculture sector and works to lift the voice of U.S farmers and ranchers on the domestic and international stage. Learn more: www.usfarmersandranchers.org

