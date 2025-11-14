Lyra K Releases New Single 'Foreign'

Lyra K

Following the Success "Echoes of Us"

This song is about embracing the unknown and finding beauty in the unfamiliar. It’s a tribute to all the new perspectives that life's journeys bring.” — Lyra K

CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Africa's own illustrious singer-songwriter, Lyra K, is thrilled to announce the release of her latest single, "Foreign." After captivating audiences with her previous hit, "Echoes of Us" — which resonated strongly not only in South Africa but across multiple continents — Lyra continues to share her musical journey and insights with the world.

"Foreign" is a reflective and evocative piece born from Lyra's transformative travels across Europe. This journey provided her with a fresh perspective on the world, infusing her music with rich, heartfelt narratives that transcend geographical boundaries.

In Lyra's own words: "This song is about embracing the unknown and finding beauty in the unfamiliar. Traveling through Europe opened my eyes and mind, and I wanted to capture that feeling of discovery and understanding in this song. It’s a tribute to all the new perspectives that life's journeys bring."

Currently, Lyra K is diligently at work on her upcoming album, set to be released in March next year. This highly anticipated collection will serve as a vibrant palette of songs that mirror the experiences of young people today, touching on themes of early love, friendships, and personal growth — stories drawn from her own life and those of her peers.

Fans and new listeners alike can expect an album that is both relatable and profound, reflecting the realities and dreams of today's youth through Lyra’s unique musical lens.

Lyra K - FOREIGN

