Alsana Birmingham Expands Whole-Person Eating Disorder Treatment and Specialized Services

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alsana’s Birmingham location provides residential, PHP, IOP, and virtual care for adults facing eating disorders. Treatment plans address medical, relational, nutritional, emotional & movement-related needs in an integrated approach.With services designed for all genders, Alsana’s Birmingham eating disorder treatment center supports clients at every level of care. Many begin with residential treatment and step down into day programming or virtual care from the same team. The center provides customized support for complex conditions like diabulimia and also treats co-occurring diagnoses that can impact recovery.Clients work with teams that understand how physical recovery and psychological healing depend on each other. Nutrition care, trauma-informed therapy & compassionate movement support are all part of the program structure. Teams meet frequently to review client progress, adjust treatment plans, and provide consistent guidance throughout each phase of care.Continuity of Care Across All LevelsThe Alsana eating disorder treatment center in Birmingham offers a residential program in a peaceful setting along with PHP and IOP treatment at the same location. That setup creates a smoother transition as clients step down into lower levels of care. Staff remain involved across phases, reducing disruption and maintaining therapeutic connection.Clients also benefit from Alsana’s virtual PHP/IOP program, which is available after discharge or as an entry point for those who need flexibility. Virtual services include group sessions, individual therapy, meal support, and psychiatric care. This allows clients to stay engaged in recovery while re-entering daily routines.A Focus on Whole HealthAlsana helps clients rebuild trust with food and movement while addressing the deeper emotional patterns that often drive disordered behavior. Each client receives a personalized plan developed by a care team that includes medical providers, dietitians, therapists & movement specialists.Many clients arrive at Alsana’s Birmingham eating disorder treatment center after cycling through other programs that treated symptoms but missed the full picture. Alsana builds a treatment experience that supports long-term recovery.The Birmingham eating disorder treatment program also includes education and support for families. Caregivers learn how to participate in recovery in a way that reduces shame and builds sustainable connection.“Birmingham is a place where clients can step into care with a supportive multi-disciplinary team working with them the whole way,” said Jordan Watson, CEO of Alsana. “The team combines evidence-based care with compassion in every session, meal, and interaction.”Learn more about Alsana Birmingham at alsana.com/birmingham-alabama.

