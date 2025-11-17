Dink Date! Launches Worldwide – The First-Ever AI-Driven Pickleball Social & Dating App for Like-Minded Enthusiasts

Dink Date! launches the first AI pickleball matchmaking app, helping players worldwide find partners, friends, and love on and off the court.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dink Date! Launches Worldwide – November 2025 The First-Ever AI-Driven Pickleball Social & Dating App for Like-Minded Enthusiasts

Pickleball enthusiasts now have a revolutionary new way to connect both on and off the court. Dink Date!, the world’s first AI-powered app designed exclusively to match pickleball players for doubles partnerships, friendships, and romantic connections, officially launched worldwide in November 2025. The app in now available for download on Google Play and will be available on the Apple App Store in the upcoming weeks.

As pickleball continues its explosive growth — now boasting over 36 million players in the U.S. alone — Dink Date! emerges as the ultimate social hub for those who share a passion for the fastest-growing sport on the planet. Whether users are searching for a reliable doubles partner, a new friend to rally with, or a lasting romantic connection, Dink Date! delivers curated matches using an advanced AI matchmaking system that analyzes skill level, play style, and personality.

“Pickleball brings people together. Dink Date! turns that energy into real connections — friendships, doubles partners, and yes, even love,” said Dawna L. Strouse, Founder & CEO of Dink Date! “This has been a passion project from the very beginning, and I’m beyond excited to see it come to life. We’re giving players a way to connect over what they love — both on the court and in life.”

What Makes Dink Date! Different

Unlike traditional dating apps focused on endless swipes, Dink Date! emphasizes shared experiences and genuine chemistry through two simple modes:

• “Find a Friend to Rally With” — Build friendships and doubles partnerships.

• “Love for Life” — Discover romantic connections with fellow pickleball enthusiasts.

The app’s playful design, AI-enhanced animations, and gamified features celebrate the fun, social spirit of pickleball — turning every interaction into an opportunity to connect.

A Global Movement, Not Just an App

As pickleball expands worldwide — from North America to Europe, Asia, and Australia — Dink Date! is uniting enthusiasts into one global digital community. Expansion efforts include:

• Strategic Premier Paddle Partner collaborations

• A growing Ambassador Program

• Live “Dink Date Nights” at clubs, tournaments, and social events

Business Momentum & Growth

With its highly anticipated launch, Dink Date! is positioned for rapid user adoption and long-term growth:

• Projected Users: 50,000 – 150,000 in Year 1

• Revenue Streams: Subscriptions, brand partnerships, in-app events, and premium AI matchmaking features

• Estimated Valuation: $10M – $20M within 18–24 months

By bridging the gap between sport, lifestyle, and authentic connection, Dink Date! is set to become the fastest-growing lifestyle app in the world — powered by AI, fueled by passion, and united by one shared interest: pickleball.

About Dink Date!

Dink Date! is a first-of-its-kind lifestyle and matchmaking application built exclusively for pickleball enthusiasts. Designed to foster friendships, doubles partnerships, and meaningful romantic relationships, it celebrates the spirit of community that defines the sport — transforming how players connect across the globe.

