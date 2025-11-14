CAVU SECURITIES AND TRUE NORTH FOUNDATION UNITE TO CHAMPION NONPROFITS EMPOWERING VETERANS AND THEIR FAMILIES

CAVU Securities and True North Foundation at Whiskey for Warriors Event 2025 CAVU Securities Logo

“Whiskey for Warriors” Event Held in New York City to Honor Retired Army Amputee Vet Luke Kittle Ahead of Patagonman Xtreme Triathlon

Partnering with True North allows us to extend our mission of impact into spaces that matter deeply to our veterans and their families.” — Greg Parsons, CEO of CAVU Securities

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CAVU Securities (CAVU), a veteran-led financial services firm committed to impact and community, is proud to continue its partnership with True North Foundation , an organization dedicated to supporting veteran nonprofits that serve military veterans and their families. Together, the two organizations co-hosted the annual Whiskey for Warriors event on November 6 in New York City.Held each year around Veterans Day, Whiskey for Warriors is a networking and fundraising event that brings together supporters to celebrate veterans and recognize the incredible work of nonprofit partners, such as the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, Dog Tag Inc., Stay in Step, and Merging Vets & Players.“Partnering with True North allows us to extend our mission of impact into spaces that matter deeply to our veterans and their families,” said Greg Parsons, CEO of CAVU Securities. “Whiskey for Warriors is a chance to honor service, highlight stories of resilience, and ensure that organizations making a difference in veterans’ lives get the resources they need to thrive.”The True North Foundation promotes and supports veteran initiatives nationwide, partnering closely with veteran nonprofits that provide education, employment, adaptive sports, and rehabilitation programs for veterans and their families. Veterans and families whose lives have been transformed by these organizations spoke at the event.This year’s event speaker, True North Foundation’s adaptive athlete and Army Green Beret veteran, Luke Kittel, will soon become the first ever amputee to compete in the extreme triathlon in Chile, called Patagonman, which he will be competing in this December. All proceeds from this year’s Whiskey for Warriors event support Luke in reaching his fundraising goal.“We're thrilled to partner with CAVU on this year’s Whiskey for Warriors,” said Riley Gregoire of True North Foundation. “This gathering may be small and intimate, but the impact is far-reaching.”Learn more about CAVU Securities at www.cavusecurities.com About CAVU SecuritiesCAVU Securities is a veteran- and minority-owned broker-dealer delivering institutional financial services with a focus on adding value while making a difference. CAVU serves institutional investors and debt issuers nationwide. Through its Impact Pledge, the firm allocates a percentage of revenue toward supporting veterans and underrepresented communities. To learn more, visit: www.cavusecurities.com About True North FoundationTrue North Foundation’s mission is to promote and support veteran nonprofits nationwide that directly impact their local communities through education, employment, adaptive sports and rehabilitation. To learn more, visit: www.truenorth4heroes.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.