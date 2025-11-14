London Rowe Media Announces New Slate of Film and Animation Projects Across Multiple Genres

Independent production studio reveals three new productions, highlighting cultural diversity and multi-genre storytelling.

Filming in Puerto Rico allows us to collaborate with talented local professionals while capturing an authentic environment.” — Michael Havaien

NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Rowe Media™, an independent production company operating in New York, Los Angeles, and Puerto Rico, has announced the development of several new film and television projects. The studio’s current slate includes the crime drama feature Freddy Ca$h, the horror film Panda, and the animated web series Boujee Babies. The announcement reflects the company’s continued growth and its intention to bring a wide range of stories to both theatrical and digital platforms.

Founded by filmmaker Michael Havaien, London Rowe Media’s objective is to build projects that balance creativity with accessibility. Each title in the current lineup has entered various stages of pre-production, filming, or development, signaling the studio’s readiness to contribute to a competitive entertainment market.

The studio confirmed that Freddy Ca$h, a crime drama feature, is currently in production. The film is being shot entirely in Ponce, Puerto Rico, a location chosen for its cinematic appeal and growing significance as a destination for international film production. Freddy Ca$h centers on the complex relationship between organized crime, economics, and individual morality. The project will employ local crew members and resources, further contributing to Puerto Rico’s expanding role in global filmmaking.

“Puerto Rico offers a distinct combination of talent, scenery, and infrastructure that makes it an excellent environment for storytelling,” said Michael Havaien. “We’re excited to be part of that movement.”

In addition to Freddy Ca$h, the studio announced Panda, a horror film planned for release in Summer 2026. The narrative explores themes of identity and revenge through a stylized genre lens. London Rowe Media’s team noted that Panda aims to combine traditional horror filmmaking with contemporary psychological depth, offering a modern take on classic storytelling principles.

The studio’s third title, Boujee Babies, introduces an animated web series that emphasizes imagination, creativity, and social awareness. Aimed at younger viewers, the series features a diverse cast of characters designed to reflect real-world communities and promote inclusive values. The project integrates mild educational elements focused on social-emotional learning, aligning entertainment with early childhood development goals.

“Our team is interested in telling stories that are representative and relevant,” added Havaien. “Whether through film or animation, we see an opportunity to connect with audiences who want something both meaningful and engaging.”

London Rowe Media’s expansion comes at a time when independent studios are increasingly bridging the gap between large-scale productions and niche storytelling. By leveraging resources in multiple U.S. production hubs and international partnerships, the company seeks to support a model that encourages collaboration between established and emerging creative professionals.

The studio’s current operations span three major production centers: New York, Los Angeles, and Puerto Rico, where the company continues to build partnerships with writers, directors, and post-production specialists. Future announcements regarding cast, crew, and distribution details will be made as each project advances in production.

For now, London Rowe Media is concentrating on completing Freddy Ca$h and finalizing pre-production plans for Panda. The studio expects Boujee Babies to enter animation production early next year.

London Rowe Media stated that all upcoming projects are designed to meet professional production standards suitable for theatrical release, streaming services, and educational distribution. The company plans to collaborate with regional film organizations to explore future co-production opportunities.

About London Rowe Media™

London Rowe Media™ is an independent film and television production company based in New York with operations in Los Angeles and Puerto Rico. Founded by filmmaker Michael Havaien, the company develops and produces feature films, series, game shows, and animated projects that highlight creative storytelling and cultural relevance.

Learn more at Londonrowe.net.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.