Tesla Outsourcing Services LLC Elevates Project Control with Advanced BIM Governance

Digital Governace (BEP + CDE) Why Digital Governance = Financial Control Where BIM Outsourcing Pays Off

The firm’s focus on BIM Execution Plans, Common Data Environments, and rigorous Model Coordination drives predictable outcomes.

A project without a single source of truth is a recipe for costly errors. We provide the framework for true digital collaboration and certainty.” — Ketan Poojara, CEO, Tesla Outsourcing Services LLC

NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tesla Outsourcing Services LLC, a USA-Registered Company is pioneering a new standard of project control by shifting the industry conversation from simple 3D modeling to comprehensive "Digital Governance." In today’s complex, multi-stakeholder construction projects, the greatest risks are not just physical clashes, but information chaos—data silos, version conflicts, and a lack of a single source of truth.The firm is addressing this head-on by managing the three pillars of modern information management : the BIM Execution Plan (BEP), the Common Data Environment (CDE), and rigorous, multi-disciplinary Model Coordination . This strategic approach, executed by the firm’s 200-strong India drafting hub, ensures that all project partners are working from a single, reliable, and data-rich framework from day one.𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗼𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗮 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵In a typical large-scale project, the architectural firm, structural engineer, and MEP consultant all work in separate models. Without a central framework, these models quickly become unsynchronized, leading to guesswork, RFIs, and costly on-site discoveries."The 'I' in BIM—Information—is the most valuable and poorly managed asset on a project," explains Prex Poojara, V.P. of Tesla Outsourcing Services LLC. "Our primary goal is to protect the integrity of that information. We act as the digital quarterback, ensuring every stakeholder is working from the same playbook, with the same data, at the same time. This isn't just a service; it's a governance model."This model is built on principles of information management, such as those defined in the ISO 19650 series of international standards, which emphasize the importance of a clear, structured process for managing and exchanging project data.𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗘𝗣: 𝗔 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁'𝘀 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻The entire process begins with the BIM Execution Plan (BEP). This document is the project's digital constitution, a detailed rulebook co-developed with the project stakeholders that defines the "who, what, when, and how" of all BIM-related deliverables.The specialists work with clients to define these critical parameters, including:✔️ Project Goals: What BIM is being used for (e.g., coordination, fabrication, asset management).✔️ Roles & Responsibilities: Who is responsible for modeling which components?✔️ Level of Development (LOD): How much detail is required for each model element at each project stage.✔️ Naming Conventions & Standards: A unified system for naming files, layers, and objects to ensure interoperability.By establishing this BEP upfront, Tesla eliminates the ambiguity that derails projects, ensuring every team, from architectural to structural, is building their digital model to the same, agreed-upon standard.𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗗𝗘: 𝗔 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁'𝘀 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗡𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺With the rules established, the next pillar is the Common Data Environment (CDE). This is the single, central, cloud-based repository for all project information. It is the antithesis of the "data silo" problem.The BIM Company manages and federates models within the CDE, creating a "single source of truth" that provides a real-time, holistic view of the entire project. "Our management of the CDE is what makes true collaboration possible," states Prex Poojara. "It's the platform where our rigorous Model Coordination takes place. We bring the separate Architectural, Structural, and MEP models together in one place to find and solve problems."This active, centralized management is the core of their governance. The team runs clash-detection routines, identifies constructability issues, and tracks the resolution of every conflict within the CDE. This creates a transparent, auditable record of the project's digital quality control, ensuring that by the time construction starts, the federated model is a true, clash-free digital twin of the final building.𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺’𝘀 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 - https://www.teslaoutsourcingservices.com/clash-detection-services.php 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀: 𝗔 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲, 𝟮𝟬𝟬-𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺This level of sophisticated digital governance is supported by firm’s highly evolved global delivery system, which combines USA-based project leadership with the production power of its 200-strong India BIM hub."Our clients operate under immense pressure. They demand speed, but they cannot sacrifice quality. Our entire system is built to deliver both," states Bhagwati Pathak, COO. "We achieve this by replacing a reactive workflow with a proactive one."This 'Proactive Planning Model' is a key differentiator. The team strategically accounts for time zone differences by completing tasks a day in advance. This approach creates an intentional buffer, allowing ample time for rigorous internal quality assurance and a full review and revision cycle from the client. This methodology ensures smooth coordination, prevents delays, and keeps projects perfectly aligned with the most demanding schedules.This structured process provides a baseline of consistent, high-speed delivery. However, the firm’s work ethic also accounts for the non-negotiable deadlines of critical projects. The model is built for scalability and flexibility, with dedicated teams prepared to work overtime to ensure clients' most urgent milestones are met without fail. This combination of proactive planning and team-wide commitment is how Tesla Outsourcing Services LLC consistently overcomes even the tightest deadlines.𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝗹𝗮 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗟𝗟𝗖 𝗹𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗕𝗜𝗠 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 - https://www.teslaoutsourcingservices.com/blog/process-of-performing-coordination-review-in-revit/ 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝗹𝗮 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗟𝗟𝗖Tesla Outsourcing Services LLC is a premier provider of digital engineering solutions for the global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector. As a testament of BIM grandeur, the company has built a legacy of precision and reliability since 2007. Its team of 200+ dedicated BIM specialists has successfully completed over 5,000 projects for clients across more than 25 countries. The firm is a recognized leader across all BIM verticals, delivering end-to-end solutions in Architectural, Structural, and MEP services—from 3D modeling and coordination to Scan to BIM and construction documentation—adhering to the highest international standards for information management, including ISO 19650.✔️ 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗜𝗦𝗢 𝟭𝟵𝟲𝟱𝟬 𝗘𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗚𝘂𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 - https://www.teslaoutsourcingservices.com/blog/iso-19650-essential-bim-guidelines/ ✔️ 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆, 𝗔𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 - https://www.teslaoutsourcingservices.com/case-study/architectural-bim-modeling-of-residential-building.php ✔️ 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆, 𝗠𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗶𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴- https://www.teslaoutsourcingservices.com/case-study/bim-modeling-for-commercial-building.php

