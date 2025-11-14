BPX Drives Digital Transformation Through WalkMe’s Process Analytics and Business Process Intelligence

BPX is a global leader in business process consulting, using WalkMe analytics and intelligence tools to help companies accelerate digital transformation.

Elevating Business Processes As a SAP Signavio Certified Partner.” — Nikhil Agarwal

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BPX (Business Process Xperts) is a world leader in business process consultancy. By combining process analytics WalkMe's process analytics and business process intelligence solutions, BPX is helping companies speed up their digital transformation journeys. Businesses may now get the best workflow optimization, digital process visibility, and digital efficiency by integrating 𝗪𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗠𝗲'𝘀 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 with BPX's process optimization knowledge.In a time when companies need to keep changing to stay competitive, WalkMe's technology stands out because it gives firms useful information about how their employees use software and digital tools. BPX uses software usage analytics and digital process visibility to assist firms in uncovering inefficiencies in their processes, things that aren't working well, and areas where they need more training. This helps them make choices based on data that boost productivity and the user experience.Nikhil Agarwal, founder of BPX, adds, "Digital transformation isn't only about having new software anymore; it's also about knowing how people use it. WalkMe's process analytics give businesses the tools they need to see their workflows, get rid of pain points, and improve every part of the digital experience for measurable results.”Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ BPX uses WalkMe's business process intelligence to give companies a complete picture of their digital ecosystems. The platform helps things get better over time by keeping track of how people use different applications, pointing out where things are actually slowing down, and suggesting ways to make things better. This lets leadership teams keep an eye on how successfully digital adoption efforts are working and make sure that technology expenditures pay off the most.Rupal Agarwal, the cofounder of BPX, stated that collaborating with WalkMe is a huge step toward making businesses perform better. We help businesses go beyond automation and really grasp the effects of their digital projects by leveraging process analytics and workflow insights.BPX gives businesses a defined framework to make complicated procedures easier, get employees more involved, and speed up the process of getting new software up and improve employee engagement. The use of process analytics, WalkMe, and business process intelligence makes sure that businesses not only quickly adopt new technologies, but also keep making them better so they work at their best.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ BPX's consultants know how to make 𝗪𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗠𝗲'𝘀 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 work well with business systems like ERP, CRM, and HR platforms. This integration lets businesses see real-time process journeys, find features that are not being used enough, and further enhance overall workflow optimization. Therefore, companies can grow more agile, efficient, and digitally mature, which are all important for long-term success.BPX's process consulting skills and WalkMe's advanced analytics tools work together to help businesses find untapped possibilities within their digital ecosystems. BPX helps businesses stay ahead of technological change, generate long-term innovation, and get more people to use digital tools by translating complicated data into useful information.BPX has been in the business process management field for more than ten years, and they are still changing the way companies think about digital transformation. The company's WalkMe-led projects are meant not only to help people use the software better but also to help them make smarter decisions based on process analytics, software usage analytics, 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 , and ongoing performance improvement.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗣𝗫BPX (Business Process Xperts) is a world leader in consulting for workflow optimization, software usage analytics, digital process visibility, and 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗪𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗠𝗲. BPX has been around for more than 12 years and works in 12 countries. It helps businesses reach operational excellence by changing their processes based on data.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/

