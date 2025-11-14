Advanced Analytics Market to Reach $184.4 Bn by 2031, Fueled by AI & Data Growth

Advanced analytics empowers businesses with predictive insights, driving smarter decisions, automation, and strong market growth across industries.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research Advanced Analytics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Offering (Software, Service), by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), by Type (Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Data Visualization, Data Mining, Others), by Application (Supply Chain, Sales and Marketing, Finance, Human resources (HR), Others), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Retail and E-commerce, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031, The global advanced analytics market size was valued at $29.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $184.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2022 to 2031.The global advanced analytics market is experiencing strong growth as organizations increasingly rely on data-driven strategies to gain deeper insights, enhance operational efficiency, and make informed decisions. As digital transformation accelerates, enterprises are adopting analytics tools such as predictive modeling, machine learning, text analytics, and data mining to unlock actionable intelligence.The expansion of cloud platforms, rapid data generation from IoT devices, and rising enterprise focus on improving customer engagement are contributing to widespread adoption. Advanced analytics enables companies to forecast trends, optimize resources, and develop competitive advantages in an increasingly data-centric business landscape.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31538 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬One of the primary drivers of the advanced analytics market is the exponential growth of structured and unstructured data across industries. Businesses need powerful tools to extract value from these massive datasets, fueling demand for sophisticated analytical solutions.Another key growth factor is the growing emphasis on automation and predictive intelligence. Companies are leveraging machine learning, AI-driven models, and statistical algorithms to anticipate risks, detect anomalies, and support faster decision-making, reducing operational uncertainties.Cloud-based analytics platforms are also accelerating market expansion. These solutions offer scalability, flexibility, and cost efficiency, enabling organizations of all sizes to deploy advanced analytics without significant infrastructure investments.However, the market faces challenges including data privacy concerns, integration complexities, and the shortage of skilled data professionals. These barriers can limit adoption, especially in data-sensitive sectors.Despite these challenges, increasing investments in AI, rising adoption of digital business models, and continuous innovation in big data technologies are expected to create significant growth opportunities. As enterprises focus on enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency, the market outlook remains highly positive.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31538 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The advanced analytics market is segmented by component (software, services), deployment mode (cloud, on-premise), analytics type (predictive, prescriptive, diagnostic, descriptive), application (risk management, customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing, operations), and industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, IT & telecom, manufacturing, and government. Predictive analytics leads the market due to its widespread use in forecasting and decision support, while cloud deployment continues to gain momentum.On the basis of application, the supply chain segment held the largest share of the advanced analytics market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, driven by the growing need to manage and interpret complex supply chain data. In contrast, the finance segment is expected to record the fastest growth, supported by the increasing adoption of data-driven tools and analytics-intensive processes across financial services, which is anticipated to further accelerate the expansion of the global advanced analytics industry 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Regionally, North America led the advanced analytics market in 2021 and is expected to sustain this leadership in the coming years, supported by its mature technology ecosystem and strong investment in advanced digital solutions. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is poised for substantial growth over the forecast period, fueled by rapid digital transformation, expanding analytics capabilities, and intensifying competition across industries, which together are expected to drive the adoption of advanced analytics across the region.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31538 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:The key players profiled in the advanced analytics market analysis are Adobe, AWS, Absolutedata, Altair Engineering Inc, Databricks, Dataiko, IBM Corporation, KNIME, Microsoft Corporation, Moody's Analytics, Oracle Corporation, QlikTech International AB, All, Rapid Miner, SAS Institute, SAP SE, Salesforce, and Teradata. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By deployment model, the on premise segment accounted for the largest advanced analytics market share in 2021.• By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2021.• By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆:Data Center Security MarketCloud Infrastructure MarketAnti-Theft System MarketGaming Software MarketBusiness Process Management MarketTravel Technology MarketVirtual classroom market

