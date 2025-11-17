On-Demand Dental Lab Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's On-Demand Dental Lab Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The On-Demand Dental Lab Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the on-demand dental lab market has demonstrated robust growth. Its market size, currently at $7.94 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $8.70 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include an upsurge in the demand for cosmetic dentistry, an increase in the number of dental clinics, heightened awareness about oral health, an increased acceptance of digital impressions, and a preference among patients for quicker responses.

Expectations are that the on-demand dental lab market will witness robust growth in the coming years, ballooning to $12.39 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be linked to the escalating adoption of 3D printing within dental labs, the rising incorporation of AI in the design of dental prosthetics, burgeoning outsourcing of dental lab services, a growing preference for tailor-made dental solutions, and increased investment in dental lab automation. Significant trends projected during the forecast period encompass advancements in additive manufacturing technology, progress in dental material innovations, breakthroughs in intraoral scanning device innovations, developments in digital workflow integration, and the evolution of cloud-based systems for dental lab management.

Download a free sample of the on-demand dental lab market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29138&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The On-Demand Dental Lab Market Landscape?

The escalation in the need for oral health services such as cleanings, restorative work, and laboratory-produced dental appliances like crowns, bridges, and dentures is predicted to fuel the on-demand dental lab market's expansion. This surge in demand is primarily due to the growing aging population that requires intricate restorative and false dental work due to age-linked oral health problems and tooth loss. The increasing volumes of dental procedures enhance the demand for on-demand dental labs as these are crucial for crafting crowns, bridges, dentures, and other unique dental prosthetics required by dentists to conclude patient treatments. For instance, the National Health Service, a government department based in the UK, reported in August 2025 that during 2024/25 in England, 35 million dental treatment courses were delivered, marking a 4% rise compared to 2023/24. As a result, the escalating need for dental procedures is boosting the growth of the on-demand dental lab market.

Who Are The Top Players In The On-Demand Dental Lab Market?

Major players in the On-Demand Dental Lab Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Align Technology Inc.

• Dentsply Sirona Inc.

• Straumann Group

• Illusion Dental Lab

• National Dentex Labs Inc.

• Glidewell Laboratories

• 3D Systems Inc.

• Formlabs Dental

• Dandy

• Carbon Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of On-Demand Dental Lab Market In The Globe?

Leading companies in the on-demand dental lab sector are concentrating on creating digital dental lab technologies, one example being dental 3D printing tech. This meets the increasing requirement for personalized dental prosthetics. Dental 3D printing tech is a type of additive manufacturing, capable of creating accurate dental restorations and orthodontic apparatus from digital blueprints. This grants high precision and customization while also accelerating the production process. In July 2024, Stratasys Ltd., a US-based firm specializing in industrial 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions, introduced the DentaJet XL. This is a high-speed dental 3D printer aimed at revolutionizing the creation of high-quality models for a range of dental needs including crowns, bridges, implants, clear aligner arches, and surgical aids. Especially designed for digital dental labs that require high-volume output without quality compromise, the DentaJet XL features larger resin cartridges, an expansive print tray, a super high-speed mode, minimal post-processing workflow, and can print two materials at once. This solution cuts labor costs by up to a whopping 90% and part costs by up to 67%, allowing labs to boost productivity and adequately tackle increasing market demand. It is also designed to generate precise dental models on a large scale with little human intervention, making it the perfect selection for large production labs around the globe.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global On-Demand Dental Lab Market

The on-demand dental labmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Crown And Bridge, Dentures, Implants, Orthodontics, Other Service Types

2) By Material: Metal-Ceramics, All-Ceramics, Metal Alloys, Other Materials

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Platforms, Direct Sales, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Dental Laboratories, Dental Practitioners, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Crown And Bridge: All-Ceramic Crown, Porcelain-Fused-To-Metal (PFM) Crown, Zirconia Crown, Gold Crown, Maryland Bridge, Cantilever Bridge, Traditional Bridge

2) By Dentures: Complete Dentures, Partial Dentures, Implant-Supported Dentures, Immediate Dentures, Overdentures

3) By Implants: Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Zygomatic Implants, Mini Dental Implants (MDI), All-On-Four Implants

4) By Orthodontics: Metal Braces, Ceramic Braces, Lingual Braces, Clear Aligners, Retainers

5) By Other Service Types: Veneers, Inlays And Onlays, Occlusal Guards, Surgical Guides, Custom Abutments

View the full on-demand dental lab market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/on-demand-dental-lab-global-market-report

On-Demand Dental Lab Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the global market for on-demand dental labs and continues to expand. Asia-Pacific, however, holds potential as the region predicted to grow at the fastest rate in the report's projection span. The report encompasses areas including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global On-Demand Dental Lab Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-and-diagnostic-laboratory-services-global-market-report

Therapeutic Dental Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/therapeutic-dental-equipment-global-market-report

Dental Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-equipment-and-supplies-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.