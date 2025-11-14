Global and European Oxalic Acid Market Outlook 2025–2035

Oxalic Acid Market Oxalic Acid Market Size

Technical/Pharma Grade will dominate with a 52.0% market share, while bleaching & purifying agents will lead the application segment with a 29.0% share.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oxalic acid market is projected to expand from USD 514.5 million in 2025 to USD 830.1 million by 2035, registering a robust growth of 61.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI). The market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.9% between 2025 and 2035, fueled by rising demand for high-purity pharmaceutical intermediates, rare-earth metal processing, and specialty cleaning applications across electronics, textile, and industrial maintenance sectors.

Market Growth Overview

Between 2025 and 2030, the market is forecast to increase from USD 514.5 million to USD 652.8 million, representing nearly 44% of the total projected growth. This phase is anticipated to be driven by expanding pharmaceutical production, increased rare-earth metal extraction for batteries and permanent magnets, and a growing need for ultra-pure oxalic acid in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing.

From 2030 to 2035, the market is expected to grow further from USD 652.8 million to USD 830.1 million, accounting for 56% of the ten-year growth. This period will be characterized by the adoption of bio-based oxalic acid production technologies, closed-loop sustainable manufacturing processes, and specialty anhydrous and low-moisture oxalic acid grades for precision applications in pharmaceuticals and electronics.

Key Market Drivers

The surge in market demand is primarily fueled by:

- Pharmaceuticals: Increasing complexity in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) synthesis and growing biosimilar production requiring ultra-high-purity oxalic acid.

- Rare-Earth Metal Processing: Expanding permanent magnet and battery material production for electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies.

- Green Manufacturing: Rising adoption of bio-based oxalic acid, carbon-neutral production routes, and compliance with zero-liquid-discharge regulations.

- Electronics & Industrial Applications: Precision cleaning, descaling, and bleaching requirements across semiconductor fabrication, textile processing, and industrial maintenance.

Segment Insights

- By Grade: Technical/pharma-grade oxalic acid dominates with a 52% market share in 2025. Within this segment, products with 99.0–99.5% purity represent 54%, 99.5–99.9% purity 33%, and anhydrous/low-moisture forms 13%, supporting critical pharmaceutical and electronics applications.

- By Application: Bleaching and purifying agents account for 29% of total demand, driven by rare-earth precipitation (34%), wood pulp and textile bleaching (28%), electronics precision cleaning (22%), and sugar/food process line descaling (16%).

- By End Use: Pharmaceuticals lead with 26% of market consumption, primarily in API/intermediate synthesis (58%), excipients/salts (21%), and equipment cleaning/validation (21%).

Regional Market Dynamics

- Asia-Pacific (APAC): India leads with a CAGR of 6.3%, driven by government-supported pharmaceutical manufacturing expansion, WHO-GMP certified facilities, and rising domestic and export demand for high-purity oxalic acid. China follows at 5.4%, fueled by large-scale rare-earth processing, pharmaceutical production, and electronics manufacturing.

- Europe: Projected CAGR of 4.7%, with Germany (16% of regional sales) focusing on API manufacturing and specialty chemicals, followed by France (13%) and the UK (12%), where pharmaceutical production and regulatory compliance requirements are driving demand.

- USA: A mature market growing at a CAGR of 3.6%, supported by established pharmaceutical and specialty chemical sectors emphasizing quality assurance and supply chain reliability.

- Saudi Arabia: Increasing industrial diversification and adoption of high-purity oxalic acid in electronics, metal processing, and pharmaceutical intermediates are supporting market expansion in the region.

Growth Opportunities

The market offers significant revenue pools through specialized pathways:

- Ultra-High-Purity Grades: USD 80–120 million potential, targeting pharmaceutical API synthesis and semiconductor cleaning.

- Rare-Earth Processing: USD 60–95 million opportunity, supporting EV and renewable energy sectors.

- Bio-Based & Green Production: USD 40–70 million, focusing on ecofriendly chemical intermediates.

- Specialty Cleaning & Descaling Formulations: USD 50–80 million, addressing precision industrial and electronics applications.

- Anhydrous & Low-Moisture Forms: USD 35–60 million, for moisture-sensitive pharmaceutical and electronics processes.

- Regional Expansion: USD 70–110 million, capturing local demand in APAC manufacturing hubs.

- Regulatory Compliance & Quality Excellence: USD 45–75 million, enhancing supplier differentiation and market trust.

Competitive Landscape

The oxalic acid market is highly competitive, with key players investing in advanced purification technologies, bio-based production, and specialty formulations. Leading market participants include Oxaquim S.A., Indian Oxalate Limited, Shandong Fengyuan Chemical Stock Co. Ltd., Mudanjiang Fengda Chemical Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, and UBE Corporation. These companies emphasize pharmaceutical-grade quality, ecofriendly processes, and regulatory-compliant supply chains to meet increasing global demand.

Outlook and Trends

The oxalic acid market is evolving from a commodity chemical to a strategic material essential for high-precision, environmentally compliant industrial applications. Increasing pharmaceutical manufacturing, rare-earth processing, electronics miniaturization, and green chemistry initiatives will continue to drive demand for high-purity, technically sophisticated oxalic acid products. Producers investing in regulatory compliance, bio-based synthesis, and application-specific formulations are poised to capture premium segments and sustain long-term growth.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.

