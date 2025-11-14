Dietary Supplements - Top Europe Industry Trends in 2026

Demand for Dietary Supplements in EU

EU dietary supplement demand is set for growth driven by preventive wellness adoption, aging demographics, and rising preference for premium nutrition solutions

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Union dietary supplements market is entering a decade of accelerated expansion, with sales projected to rise from USD 9,878.4 million in 2025 to USD 14,906.1 million by 2035, expanding at a steady 4.2% CAGR, supported by rising preventive health adoption, aging demographics, and increasing consumer investment in targeted wellness solutions.

This momentum is strengthened by the region’s shifting focus toward proactive wellness management, expanding supplement formats, and deeper integration of nutritional products across pharmacies, retail shelves, and fast-growing e-commerce channels.

Between 2025 and 2030 alone, market value is expected to rise from USD 9,878.4 million to USD 12,120.8 million, accounting for nearly 44.9% of total decade growth—driven by increased adoption of preventive healthcare, rising interest in science-backed formulations, and strong demand for premium-quality supplements.

From 2030 to 2035, the category will add another USD 2,752.5 million, fueled by the rise of personalized nutrition, advanced delivery technologies improving nutrient absorption, and growing consumer willingness to pay for clean-label, clinically validated formulations.

Long-Term Market Evolution Anchored in Preventive Wellness

Historical sales trends show the EU market expanded at a 4.2% CAGR from 2020–2025, supported by heightened immune-health awareness, rising recognition of nutritional deficiencies, and improved bioavailability technologies. Pharmaceutical companies, nutraceutical innovators, and retail brands increasingly entered the category during this period, normalizing supplements as everyday wellness tools with trusted safety profiles and wide demographic appeal.

Key Factors Driving Demand Growth Across Europe

Market expansion is supported by multiple structural drivers:

• Rapid population aging increasing demand for bone, joint, cognitive, and cardiovascular support

• Preventive healthcare adoption, prompting daily use of multivitamins and general wellness supplements

• Clean-label and clinically validated formulations enhancing consumer trust

• Stringent EU regulatory standards strengthening product quality and transparency

Segmental Breakdown Highlights

• Product Type:

Vitamins & minerals dominate with a 33% share in 2025, supported by universal health relevance, strong clinical validation, and high acceptance across all age groups. The segment will retain a strong 31% share in 2035 despite competition from herbal and probiotic categories.

• Application Segment:

General wellness leads at 35% in 2025, reflecting strong consumer preference for daily health maintenance. The share is expected to remain robust at 33% in 2035, even as sports nutrition and digestive health gain traction.

• Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies/drug stores account for 40% of sales in 2025 due to professional trust, quality assurance, and pharmacist-led guidance. Their share will settle at 36% by 2035, with e-commerce scaling rapidly.

• Nature:

Conventional supplements constitute 82% of demand in 2025, declining to 76% by 2035, as organic-certified and clean-label options grow among premium shoppers.

Key Trends Shaping Market Trajectory

• Personalized Nutrition:

DNA-based insights, biomarker testing, and AI-driven recommendations are enabling highly customized supplement regimens.

• Advanced Delivery Technologies:

Liposomal systems, microencapsulation, and nano-emulsions are enhancing nutrient absorption and supporting premium product positioning.

• Sports Nutrition Momentum:

Younger consumers increasingly prioritize protein-enhanced and performance-focused supplements, fueling rapid category expansion.

Country-Level Growth Outlook

The Netherlands leads growth at 4.3% CAGR, driven by a highly health-conscious population and strong D2C adoption. Germany, France, Italy, and Spain show steady mid-range CAGRs between 3.9%–4.2%, supported by established healthcare traditions and growing demand for preventive wellness.

Competitive Landscape

The EU market remains highly fragmented, with leading players including Amway (6% share), Bayer AG (5%), Abbott (4%), and Glanbia (3%), alongside numerous specialized nutraceutical brands and private-label manufacturers. Companies are prioritizing clinical research, bioavailability enhancement, and clean-label innovation to maintain competitive advantage.

Key Players

• Amway Corporation

• Bayer AG

• Abbott

• Glanbia plc

• Nestlé Health Science

• Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

• GNC Holdings, Inc.

• Nature's Bounty Co.

• Pfizer Inc.

• DSM-Firmenich AG

• Others

