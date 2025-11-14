Global IoT Device Management Market to Touch $29.5 Bn by 2032 Driven by Automation Demand

Efficient device connectivity, security, and automation are driving strong adoption of IoT device management across industries worldwide.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research IoT Device Management Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Solution, Service), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SMEs)), by End User (Retail, Healthcare, Transportation, Manufacturing, Utilities, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032, The global IoT device management market was valued at $2.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $29.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2023 to 2032.The IoT Device Management Market is witnessing strong growth as enterprises increasingly deploy connected devices to streamline operations, improve asset visibility, and enhance real-time decision-making. IoT device management platforms help organizations monitor, configure, update, and secure thousands to millions of devices throughout their lifecycle.The rapid adoption of IoT across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, smart homes, transportation, and energy is accelerating demand for scalable device management solutions. As IoT ecosystems expand, companies require advanced platforms capable of ensuring uptime, security compliance, and seamless integration with cloud and edge infrastructures.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13166 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬A major driver of the market is the rising number of IoT-enabled devices globally, which has created an urgent need for centralized platforms that can manage large-scale device deployments. Organizations are investing in automated tools to reduce manual intervention and operational costs while improving device reliability.Security concerns associated with IoT devices also play a significant role in shaping market growth. With increasing cyberthreats, robust device authentication, access management, and firmware updates have become essential components of IoT device management platforms.Edge computing adoption is another important factor driving demand. As more enterprises shift to edge-based architectures for lower latency and better real-time data processing, device management platforms are evolving to support distributed, hybrid environments.The integration of AI and machine learning in device management systems is creating new opportunities. Predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, and automated performance optimization are becoming standard features, further enhancing operational efficiency.However, challenges such as interoperability issues, high implementation costs for SMEs, and fragmented IoT standards continue to impact market expansion. Vendors are increasingly focusing on unified, scalable solutions to overcome these limitations and broaden adoption.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A13166 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The IoT Device Management Market is broadly segmented by component (solutions and services), deployment mode (cloud and on-premise), enterprise size (large enterprises and SMEs), and application (smart manufacturing, smart homes, healthcare, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, and others). Cloud-based solutions dominate due to scalability and cost efficiency, while smart manufacturing remains the leading application segment driven by Industry 4.0 adoption.On the basis of component, the solution segment dominated the IoT device management market in 2022 and is projected to maintain its lead in the coming years. This dominance is driven by the ability of solutions to enable remote configuration of network settings, software updates, threshold adjustments, and device behavior customization, significantly supporting market expansion. Meanwhile, the service segment is expected to record the highest growth, supported by the need for reliable, secure, and efficient service offerings that cater to both providers and end users.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Region-wise, North America led the IoT device management market in 2022 and is expected to retain its leadership throughout the forecast period. The rapid adoption of Industry 4.0 and other advanced technologies across industries has increased the demand for IoT device management solutions to enhance digital systems. However, Asia-Pacific is poised for substantial growth, fueled by accelerating digital transformation initiatives and increased adoption of cloud computing and data analytics, particularly in China, Japan, and India, driving significant demand for robust IoT device management platforms.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13166 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:The key players profiled in the IoT device management market analysis are Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Ptc, Inc., Telit, Smith Micro Software, Inc., Aeris, Advantech Co., Ltd., Enhanced Telecommunications, Bosch.Io Gmbh. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the IoT device management industry 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By component, the solution segment led the IoT device management market analysis in terms of revenue in 2022.• By enterprise size, the small and medium-sized enterprise segment is anticipated to have the fastest growth for IoT device management market growth.• By end user, the manufacturing led the IoT device management market and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming year.• By region, North America generated the highest revenue for IoT device management market forecast.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆:Information Technology (IT) Security as a Service MarketTravel and Expense Management Software MarketIntelligent Process Automation MarketContent Marketing MarketDigital Payment MarketMobile Gaming MarketMobile Content Market

