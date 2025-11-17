Ship Desalination Machine Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Ship Desalination Machine Market Through 2025?

The market size of ship desalination machines has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years. The forecast suggests an increase from $1.29 billion in 2024 to $1.38 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The elevated growth during this historic period can be associated with the escalated demand for freshwater in naval vessels, advancements in reverse osmosis membrane technology, global maritime trade surge, fleet enlargement, elevated water treatment standards onboard, and incorporation of desalination systems in cruise ships.

In the coming years, the market size for ship desalination machines is anticipated to experience robust growth, expected to reach $1.82 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The predicted market growth in the upcoming period can be linked to the rising acceptance of hybrid renewable energy systems, enforcement of stricter maritime environmental rules, progression in energy-efficient desalination technologies, soaring demand for potable water in isolated maritime procedures, and the enlargement of desalination capabilities in offshore platforms. The forecast period will likely see significant trends such as the deployment of floating desalination units in areas prone to drought, integration of desalination systems in naval and commercial fleets, the creation of streamlined and modular desalination units, an emphasis on minimizing brine disposal and ecological impact, and the use of renewable energy sources to fuel desalination operations.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Ship Desalination Machine Market?

An uptick in shipping and maritime commerce is projected to fuel the expansion of the ship desalination machine market going forward. A surge in global demand for consumer products and energy resources is resulting in an increase in shipping and maritime trade activities. This expansion in commerce necessitates the use of more cargo ships, tankers, and offshore vessels, which consequently magnifies the requirement for an onboard fresh water supply. Ship desalination machines provide a consistent and dependable source of fresh water for the crew's consumption, sanitation, and operational needs, facilitating long-distance marine journeys without reliance on port-based water resources, thereby ensuring seamless, uninterrupted global trade operations. For instance, in August 2025, as reported by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, a U.S. federal agency, trans-border freight transport between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico exceeded $144.8 billion in 2025, marking an 8.4% rise from 2024. Consequently, the upsurge in shipping and maritime trade activities is propelling the growth of the ship desalination machine market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Ship Desalination Machine Market?

Major players in the Ship Desalination Machine Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hamworthy (part of Wärtsilä)

• Alfa Laval AB

• Veolia Environnement S.A.

• MECO

• Aquatech (now Hitachi Aqua-Tech Engineering Pte. Ltd.)

• ENWA Sandnes

• KYSEARO

• IDE Technologies

• Peter Taboada

• SLCE Watermakers

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Ship Desalination Machine Market In The Globe?

Key players in the ship desalination machine market are advancing their material engineering techniques, such as the use of nanoporous polymeric membranes, in order to supply vessels with effective, reliable, and long-lasting desalination solutions. These innovations not only increase freshwater production but also ensure operational consistency in tough marine conditions, and help in tackling the problem of water scarcity at sea. With its multilayered polymer construction and nanoscale pores that selectively filter water whilst excluding salts and other contaminants, a nanoporous polymeric membrane facilitates efficient seawater desalination. For example, in May 2025, India's Defence Research & Development Organisation introduced a novel seawater desalination technology for Coast Guard ships. This high-pressure, ship-based desalination system aims to generate dependable freshwater directly from seawater. It can handle operational difficulties such as ship stability and chloride exposure, providing an efficient, scalable, and safe water supply for maritime operations and coastal missions.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Ship Desalination Machine Market

The ship desalination machinemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Containerized Desalination Units, Modular Desalination Systems, Fixed Installation Desalination Equipment

2) By Technology Type: Reverse Osmosis, Multistage Flash Distillation, Multi Effect Distillation, Electrodialysis, Solar Desalination

3) By Vessel Type: Cargo Ships, Oil And Gas Tankers, Passenger Vessels, Naval Vessels, Research And Exploration Vessels

4) By Desalination Capacity: Low Capacity, Medium Capacity, High Capacity

5) By Application: Freshwater Supply For Crew And Passengers, Water Supply For Machinery And Equipment, Water Treatment For Sanitation Purposes, Industrial Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Containerized Desalination Units: Small Capacity Containerized Units, Medium Capacity Containerized Units, Large Capacity Containerized Units

2) By Modular Desalination Systems: Skid Mounted Modular Systems, Portable Modular Systems, Expandable Modular Systems

3) By Fixed Installation Desalination Equipment: Reverse Osmosis Fixed Installations, Multi Stage Flash Fixed Installations, Vapor Compression Fixed Installations

Global Ship Desalination Machine Market - Regional Insights

The Ship Desalination Machine Global Market Report 2025 noted North America as the leading region in the market for the year 2024, while it projected Asia-Pacific as the region with the highest growth speed in the forecasted period. The report includes markets in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

