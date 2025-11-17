Sample Processing System Market to Reach USD $11.59 Billion by 2029 at 8.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Sample Processing System Market?

The market of sample processing system has expanded impressively over the years. Expectations suggest that it will surge from $7.87 billion in 2024 to $8.49 billion in 2025, recording a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Factors such as the escalating demand for high-throughput lab testing, growing acceptance of automated clinical diagnostics, developments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology research sectors, advancements in lab instruments, and a rising need for standardized and precise sample analysis have all contributed to the growth experienced in the historical period.

Anticipated robust growth in the sample processing system market is expected in the forthcoming years, with predictions estimating it to reach a value of $11.59 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The predicted growth throughout this period can be tied to the escalating investment in personalized medicine, the broadening of genomics and proteomics research realms, an expanding demand for automated operations within diagnostic labs, and the increased adaptation of AI and machine learning techniques in sample processing. Not to mention the stringent laboratory efficiency regulations. The forecast period should see significant trends such as the incorporation of IoT-enabled lab instruments, the advent of compact and modular processing systems, a shift towards entirely automated workflows, greater utilization of remote monitoring and cloud-based data management, and an emphasis on lowering operational expenses and turnaround times.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Sample Processing System Global Market Growth?

The surge in activities related to the research and development of drugs is predicted to fuel the expansion of the sample processing system market. These activities include systematic procedures for discovering, developing, testing, and marketing new medications or therapies aimed at preventing, treating, or curing diseases. The escalating incidence of chronic conditions increases the demand for innovative and effective treatments, prompting businesses to heavily invest in cutting-edge technologies, clinical trials, and individualized medicine to enhance patient results and address the mounting global healthcare requirements. The sample processing system lends support to pharmaceutical research and drug development by ensuring accurate, efficient, and high-throughput management of biological and chemical samples, which in turn expedites the processes of drug discovery and testing. For example, in June 2025, the Department for Science, Innovation & Technology, a government department in the UK, will invest over four years a total of $114.38 billion (£86 billion) to foster research and development in science and technology, including drug discovery, with an annual funding amounting to $29.93 billion (£22.5 billion). As a result, the upswing in pharmaceutical research and drug development activities is fueling the expansion of the sample processing system market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Sample Processing System Market?

Major players in the Sample Processing System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter)

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Merck KGaA

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

• Shimadzu Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Sample Processing System Industry?

Leading corporations in the sample processing system market, such as Qiagen, are concentrating on enhancing throughput and automation. Qiagen's next-gen sample preparation instruments refer to fully automated systems that can efficiently purify DNA, RNA, and proteins from a range of sample types using robotic workflows and ready-to-use reagent cartridges. This type of system boosts the standardization, traceability, and efficiency of molecular biology processing. For example, in July 2025, QIAGEN, a Netherlands-based biotech firm, launched QIAsymphony Connect, a system automate in vitro diagnostic sample preparation. With the capacity to process up to 96 samples per run, this system improves assay sensitivity, increases nucleic acid yield, enhances digital connectivity-based sample tracking, and lessens hands-on time. This development represents the trend towards the integration of automated, high-throughput sample processing technologies to satisfy growing lab demands. Such platform adoption enhances workflow precision and speed, thereby improving competitive standing in the sample processing system market.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Sample Processing System Market Report?

The sample processing systemmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Automated Sample Processing Systems, Semi-Automated Sample Processing Systems, Manual Sample Processing Systems

2) By Application: Genomics, Proteomics, Cell Culture, Diagnostics, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic And Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Food And Beverage Industry, Forensic Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By Automated Sample Processing Systems: High Throughput Processing, Laboratory Information Integrated Processing, Continuous Flow Processing

2) By Semi-Automated Sample Processing Systems: Robotic Assisted Processing, Modular Bench Top Processing, Hybrid Manual Automated Processing

3) By Manual Sample Processing Systems: Standalone Bench Processing, Multi Step Manual Processing, Basic Laboratory Processing

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Sample Processing System Industry?

In the Sample Processing System Global Market Report 2025, North America holds the mantle for the largest region in the given year. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to expand at the most rapid pace in the future. The report encapsulates various regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

