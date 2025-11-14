Massive Bio Announces Reticulum Nexus - an AI-Driven Multi Agent Platform orchestrating the end-to-end patient journey

Reticulum Nexus will help bring in the world’s first scalable patient journey, and paired with the enablement of AI agents” — Selin Kurnaz, PhD, Co founder & CEO of Massive Bio

BERLIN, GERMANY, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Massive Bio today introduced Reticulum Nexus, the company’s most significant technological leap to date: a patient-centric, multi-agent platform engineered to coordinate the full oncology journey, from first contact to last-mile enrollment, across networks operating at global scale.In an environment where clinical trial access has long been constrained by fragmented data pipelines, site-centric processes, and human-heavy workflows, Reticulum Nexus establishes a unified operating fabric. This next-generation system integrates clinical and operational intelligence to match, enroll, and collect outcomes to build more powerful advanced analytics.The company’s most recent announcements include:• Full alignment with the CMS Health Tech Ecosystem, reaffirming its mission to modernize clinical trial access through secure, AI-powered patient-facing technology;• Key partnership with the largest US cancer-patient advocacy group demonstrated the viability of a patient-first operating model; and• AI prescreening hubs drew recognition from Cancer Moonshot; and partners such as Precision Cancer Consortium scaled deployments across broad and diverse populations.“Most systems optimize a single node,” said Selin Kurnaz , PhD, Cofounder & CEO. “Reticulum Nexus will help bring in the world’s first scalable patient journey, and paired with the enablement of AI agents”“Moravec’s Paradox shows us the boundary between repetitive and contextual work,” said Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla , MD, Cofounder & Chief Medical AI Officer. “With Reticulum Nexus, multi-agent, contextual AI handles the operational load so clinicians can focus on human care. Dr. Arturo AI already supports thousands of patients; we can now safely scale to millions.”“Radiant Core is the control plane that makes agentic AI dependable at production scale,” added Çağatay Çulcuoğlu , Cofounder, CTO & COO. “SYNERGYAI OS is the routing fabric connecting every workflow. Together, they deliver interoperability, auditability, and real-world performance from day one.”Inside Reticulum NexusRadiant Core - the control plane focused on data quality, compliance, and agent behavior.SYNERGYAI OS - the multi-agent operating systemInteroperable Architecture - native FHIR/mCODE integration, governance designed for regulated environments (GDPR, HIPAA).Modules Available at Launch• Patient Connect & Clinical Network Apps - Mobile-to-EHR pathways that simplify intake, data flow, and provider workflows.• Clinical Trial Enabler - Real-time eligibility surfacing with transparent rationales and last-mile enrollment logistics.• Commercial Intelligence & RWD Explorer - Governed insights for assessing unmet need, feasibility, and real-world outcomes.• Dr. Arturo AI - Multi-agent patient navigation and clinician support with structured human oversight.About Massive BioMassive Bio, co-founded by Selin Kurnaz, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, and Çağatay Çulcuoğlu, transforms the pharmaceutical value chain with AI-driven solutions. As an AI-enabled real-world data company, Massive Bio streamlines patient journeys, improves access to cutting-edge treatments, and optimizes clinical trial operations across 17 countries. A founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participant in the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative, the company continues to lead the way in ethical AI and data-driven innovation.For more information, visit www.massivebio.com

