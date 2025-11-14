Data Centre Cabinet Rack Market Analysis | Global Growth at 9.1% CAGR Through 2031

Data Center Rack Market

Data Centre Cabinet Rack Industry Forecast | Market Expanding at 9.1% CAGR by 2031

Data Center Rack Market Insights | Rapid Expansion & Forecast 2024–2031” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overview of the Market:The global data centre cabinets rack market is witnessing strong and sustained growth, driven by rapid digital transformation, cloud computing adoption, and the exponential rise in data traffic. These racks and cabinets form the physical backbone of modern data centres, providing the structural framework for servers, storage devices, and networking equipment while ensuring efficient power distribution and cooling management. As data centres evolve to accommodate artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and high-density computing, the need for robust, scalable, and energy-efficient cabinet solutions has become increasingly critical.Market Size and Forecast:According to DataM Intelligence, the global data centre cabinet rack market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 9.1% during the forecast period (2024–2031). The market’s expansion is being fueled by several factors, including increased demand for hyperscale and colocation facilities, rapid enterprise digitization, and the proliferation of edge data centres. The cabinet (enclosed rack) segment dominates, supported by the rising deployment of high-density server environments and advanced cooling requirements.Recent Developments:In 2025, leading vendors introduced AI-ready, liquid-cooling-enabled rack systems designed to handle power densities exceeding 40 kW per cabinet, catering to hyperscale and AI workloads.Several manufacturers launched modular and prefabricated rack systems tailored for edge data centres, enabling faster deployment and improved scalability in emerging markets.𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗜𝗗 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗤𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/data-centre-cabinets-rack-market Key Highlights from the Report:➤ The global market is forecast to reach growth at a CAGR of about 9.1%.➤ The cabinet segment leads the market, driven by higher security, airflow management, and density support.➤ North America dominates the global market, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional segment.➤ Demand for 42U and 48U racks is increasing as enterprises expand high-density deployments.➤ Growth in edge computing and AI-ready data centres is creating new opportunities for modular rack systems.➤ Rising focus on energy efficiency and sustainability is driving innovation in cooling-integrated rack designs.Market Segmentation:The data centre cabinets rack market is segmented by component, rack height, rack, and region.➥ By Component: Solutions, Services➥ By Rack: Open Frames Cabinets➥ By Rack-Height: 42U & Below, 43U to 52U, 52U & Above, OthersLooking For A Detailed Full Report? Get it here:Key Players:Key players operating in the data centre cabinets rack market include:• Schneider Electric• Vertiv Group Corp.• Rittal GmbH & Co. KG• Tripp Lite• Eaton Corporation Plc• Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)• Dell TechnologiesGet Customization in the report as per your requirements:Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):Q1: How big is the global data centre cabinets rack market?Ans: The global data centre cabinets rack market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 9.1% during the forecast period (2024–2031).Q2: Which region is expected to dominate the data centre cabinets rack industry?Ans: North American region holds the largest market share of the worldwide data center rack market, with the U.S. accounting for most demand.Q3: Who are the key players operating in the data centre cabinets rack market?Ans: Eaton, Rittal, HPE, IBM, Cisco, Fujitsu, Dell, Schneider Electric, AGC Networks, and Oracle are the prominent participants in the worldwide data center rack market.Conclusion:The data centre cabinets rack market represents one of the most essential pillars of the global digital infrastructure ecosystem. As enterprises accelerate cloud adoption, deploy AI workloads, and expand edge networks, demand for advanced, modular, and sustainable cabinet solutions will continue to grow. The market’s evolution toward higher-density, thermally efficient, and smart racks reflects the industry’s broader shift toward optimizing performance and reducing energy consumption.Request for 2 Days FREE Trial Access: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.Competitive Landscape:Sustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsImport-Export Data MonitoringHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg Related Topics:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.