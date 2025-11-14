Toluene Market Size to Reach USD 33.23 Billion by 2030, Says Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

Increase in potential applications of toluene and escalating demand for toluene from the paints & coatings sector drive the growth of the global toluene market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global toluene market generated $20.09 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $33.23 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. Production of shale gas-based toluene presents new opportunities in the coming years.Segment Overview:Based on end use, the drugs segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global toluene market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing severity of diseases in the pharmaceutical sector where toluene is widely used as an intermediate for producing central nervous system (CNS) depressant drugs. However, the blending segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. The increasing rural & commercial housing demand and increasing sales of automobile has surged the growth of the paints & coatings sector where blended toluene is widely used for producing paints, paint thinners, and lacquers. This factor boosts the growth of the toluene market for blending applications.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1983 Based on chemical composition, the reformate processes segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global toluene market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to reformate process being one of the major production process by which aromatic hydrocarbon such as benzene and toluene are produced.Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global toluene market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Utilization of toluene in sectors such as paints & coatings, cosmetics, chemical manufacturing, healthcare, and others boosted the demand for toluene in the region.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1983 Key Industry Players:Key players operating in the global toluene market include BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Dhanlaxami Organics & Chemicals, ExxonMobil Corporation, Kakdiya Chemicals, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Pon Pure Chemicals and Valero Energy.Buy this Complete Report (330 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.