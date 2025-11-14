Silicone Elastomer Market Size to Reach USD 7.3 Billion by 2030, Says Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

Rise in demand from the construction industry and surge in demand from the electronics industry have boosted the growth of the global silicone elastomer market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report, the global silicone elastomer market was accounted for $6.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030. High cost of silicone elastomer hinders the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand from the automobile industry is expected to open new opportunities in the future.Segment Overview:By end-use industry, the automotive segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in demand for automobiles from Asia-Pacific region and increase in demand for silicone elastomer from automobile manufactures to reduce weight of vehicle and boost efficiency. However, the construction segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-fourth of the global silicone elastomer market, owing to rise in demand from developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and UAE.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/733 By product type, the liquid silicone rubber segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global silicone elastomer market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand from medical device, healthcare, and electronics industries. The report includes an analysis of other segments such as high temperature vulcanized and room temperature vulcanized.By region, the global silicone elastomer market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market, owing to presence of key players & huge consumer base in the region and rise in environmental concerns about carbon emissions in China, India, and Japan. However, the market across LAMEA is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand from end-use industries such as healthcare, automobile, and medical device.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/733 Major Industry Key Players:Key players operating in silicone elastomer market are ICM Products Group, Elkem AS, KCC Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Mesgo S.p.A., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Reiss Manufacturing, Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Specialty Silicone Products Inc., and Wacker Chemie AG (Wacker).Buy this Complete Report (297 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

