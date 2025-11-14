Solar-Powered UAV Market Supported by a CAGR of 8.6% by 2035 | Avy, QinetiQ, Xsun, Skydweller

Solar-Powered UAV Market Size

Asia-Pacific expected to hold the highest share in 2025, contributing to around one-third of the total market share & to continue its leadership status by 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The solar-powered UAV industry is expected to be valued at $378.2 thousand in 2025, and is estimated to reach $881.7 thousand by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2026 to 2035.The key factors driving the global market for solar-powered UAV are rise in awareness of solar energy's potential and favorable attempts to promote sustainable energy. Moreover, the demand for these unmanned aerial vehicles is expected to increase owing to the growth in use of solar-powered drones for various dependability and monitoring projects throughout the globe. In addition, surge in awareness of the advantages of solar-powered drones and expanding demand for drones in both commercial and military uses drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, the introduction of autonomous drones has transformed company operations and created new market potential for solar-powered UAVs.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08543 There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the solar-powered UAV market, such as enhanced endurance limit as compared to conventional drones, applications in law enforcement activities, and increase in usage of renewable energy sources. Moreover, the market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the increase in use of drones for different applications such as commercial, industrial, manufacturing, agricultural among others in these countries is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.The solar-powered UAV market is segmented on basis of type, application, mode of operation, range, and region. By type, it is divided into fixed-wing drones, multirotor drones, and quadcopter drones. By application, it is segmented into agriculture & environment, media & entertainment, energy, government, construction, and others. By mode of operation, it is divided into semi-autonomous and autonomous. By range, the market is divided into less than 300 km and more than 300 km. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solar-powered-uav-market/purchase-options Covid-19 Scenario:The Covid-19 pandemic had significant impact on the market and is projected to remain the same for a few years. Increase in maintenance costs and revenue crunch created major challenges for drone manufacturers.Reduced GDP of major economies resulted in drop in investment in the aerospace and defense industry, which negatively affected deployment plans.During the pandemic, several companies used drones for lab sample pick-up and delivery along with transportation of medical supplies so as to minimize infection exposure.Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold for the highest share in 2025, contributing to around one-third of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2035. In addition, the region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08543 Leading players of the global solar-powered UAV market analyzed in the research include AeroVironment Inc., Autonomous Systems Lab (Atlantik-Solar), Aurora Flight Sciences, Avy, BAE Systems Plc., Chinese Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics (CAAA), Elektra Solar GmbH, Eos Technologie, Kea Aerospace, Korea Aerospace Research Institute, NEWSPACE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD, QinetiQ, Silent Falcon UAS Technologies, Skydweller, Sunbirds SAS, UAV Instruments S.L, and Xsun.The report analyzes these key players in the global solar-powered UAV market size . These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.Similar Reports We Have on UAV Industry:Fuel Cell UAV Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fuel-cell-uav-market-A10660 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/unmanned-aerial-vehicle-market-A09059 UAV Payload Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/uav-payload-market-A10083

