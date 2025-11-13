Governor Stein Volunteers at MANNA FoodBank, Presents $585,000 Donation from the State of North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, November 13 - Today, in advance of the North Carolina Awards, Governor Josh Stein volunteered at MANNA FoodBank in Asheville. During his visit, Governor Stein presented a $585,000 check from the State of North Carolina, part of his ongoing initiative to surge public and private donations to food banks. While the government shutdown had prevented NCDHHS from distributing full benefits, new guidance received today from the USDA has enabled NCDHHS to load full benefits onto recipients’ cards tomorrow morning.

“MANNA FoodBank has remained committed to its mission of feeding North Carolinians, both after the Hurricane Helene destroyed their facility and while the federal administration paused SNAP payments,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We have to make sure our neighbors can put food on the table. North Carolina is doing its part to support families, and it’s past time for the federal government to do the same.”

“At MANNA, we believe that everyone—our families, our veterans, our children—deserves access to healthy food. We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that no one in western North Carolina has to worry about where their next meal will come from,” said Claire Neal, CEO of MANNA FoodBank. “We are deeply grateful for Governor Stein and the State of North Carolina’s continued partnership and investment in keeping our neighbors nourished during this challenging time.”

Earlier this week, Governor Stein volunteered at the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, where he presented a $3.34 million donation on behalf of the State of North Carolina. In just over three weeks, the Governor has deployed nearly $22 million in donations to food banks through a public-private partnership, with major donors including AmeriHealth Caritas, The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation, and the Duke Endowment. Despite this surge in state and private efforts, federal action is needed to support the more than 1.4 million North Carolinians who count on SNAP to put food on the table.

NCDHHS is communicating directly with beneficiaries and people who are impacted and posting regular updates on the NCDHHS website dedicated to the federal government shutdown. NCDHHS is also updating the SNAP website to include more details and an FAQ.

NCDHHS is providing the following guidance for people who depend on food and nutrition benefits:

Keep Checking: North Carolina SNAP beneficiaries should continue to check the balance on their EBT cards. Any benefits on your EBT card are available to use. Check your balance by using the ebtEDGE app, by going online to ebtEDGE.com, or by calling the number on the back of your card (1-888-622-7328).

For Food Assistance: Anyone in immediate need of food resources can call 2-1-1 to be connected with local resources. You can also visit the NCDHHS website dedicated to food access to find a food pantry closest to you.