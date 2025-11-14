Samba Rock Joins Chameleon Collective, Expanding Creative and Strategic Capabilities Across Latin America

AVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chameleon Collective today announced that Samba Rock, a creative and strategic consultancy with deep experience across Latin America, will be joining its network of industry-leading experts. This integration strengthens Chameleon Collective’s ability to help brands grow through creative innovation, digital transformation, and culturally informed strategy.Samba Rock Founder and CEO Valter Klug will join Chameleon Collective as Marketing Leader, International Brand Expansion, bringing more than 25 years of experience leading creative and digital strategy for some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Intel, Sony PlayStation, AT&T, and Reckitt Benckiser.With extensive experience working with brands from Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Colombia, Cuba, and Mexico, and more, Klug has built a reputation for blending creativity and strategic precision. Under his leadership, Samba Rock has guided global and regional brands through the complexities of entering and expanding within Latin American and US markets, delivering bold ideas grounded in data and designed for measurable impact.Samba Rock’s work includes partnerships with some of the Brazil’s most influential and recognized brands, such as Bauducco Foods, the world leader in Panettone and wafer production; Natura &Co, Latin America’s #1 beauty and personal care brand; Tramontina, the region’s largest kitchenware brand; Cia Marítima, the leading beachwear brand in Latin America; Grendene, Brazil’s largest sandal exporter; and Inter&Co, the nation’s second-largest digital bank.“Chameleon Collective represents the next evolution of our work - an opportunity to collaborate with an extraordinary group of leaders who share our belief that creativity must drive measurable business growth,” said Valter Klug. “Together, we’ll continue helping clients bridge the gap between brand promise and customer experience.”“Valter and the Samba Rock team bring a rare combination of creativity, strategic discipline, and cultural fluency,” said Freddie Laker, CEO of Chameleon Collective. “Their integration into Chameleon Collective strengthens our ability to serve clients throughout the Americas with the kind of world-class talent that drives meaningful transformation.”About Chameleon CollectiveChameleon Collective is a global collective of industry-leading experts transforming businesses from within. Its model is built around three core pillars - Lead, Deliver, and Recruit - designed to help organizations achieve sustainable growth and lasting transformation.With top-tier leadership talent, Chameleon Collective embeds seasoned executives to guide strategy and drive change from within. It also equips clients with expert delivery teams who execute critical initiatives to accelerate measurable results. The recruitment team ensures long-term success by identifying and placing top-tier talent capable of sustaining growth after engagement.Operating across six practice areas - Brand, Marketing, Experience, Commerce, Sales, and Technology - Chameleon Collective partners with organizations to solve complex challenges, build modern capabilities, and create enduring impact.Learn more at www.chameleoncollective.com

